Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Wall St. ends sharply lower ahead of inflation data

06/09/2022 | 05:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: U.S. stocks ended sharply lower on Thursday with a sell-off late in the session, as investors grew cautious ahead of data on Friday that is expected to show that consumer prices remained high in May.

The Dow dropped more than 1.9%, the S&P shed almost 2.4% while the Nasdaq lost over 2.7%.

Loreen Gilbert is CEO of WealthWise Financial Services.

"So there are concerns about the inflation number that's coming out tomorrow, that it could spike up even higher than it has been. Although consensus is that it stays where it was last month, the month prior. So we'll see exactly where that goes. But definitely inflation is the headline news, and how much that's impacting the consumer. And ultimately this summer, with summer travel, with gasoline prices continuing to go up - and even when OPEC indicated more production, we still saw prices going up - and that is certainly a headwind for prices... meaning that the prices could still go higher."

The data is expected to show that consumer prices rose 0.7% in May, while the core consumer price index, or CPI - which excludes the volatile food and energy sectors - rose 0.5% in the month.

Investors have worried that rising inflation could keep the Federal Reserve on an aggressive path in hiking interest rates.

The central bank has raised its short-term interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point this year and intends to keep at it with 50 basis points increases at its meeting next week and again in July.

In individual movers, shares of Alibaba Group slid after its affiliate Ant Group said it has no plan to initiate an initial public offering.


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:51pMichigan cop charged with murder of African man
RE
05:51pCommunications Services Shares Move Lower -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:51pU.S. official sees moderation in goods and services inflation in months ahead
RE
05:46pTechnology Shares Sink Amid Risk-Off Trade -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:43pFinancial Shares Tumble as Investors Watch Central Bank Moves -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:41pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.58% to 96.05 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pEuro Lost 0.93% to $1.0619 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pSterling Lost 0.34% to $1.2495 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pDollar Gains 0.08% to 134.37 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pU.s. fda advisers vote unanimously that benefits of bluebird bio…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: HubSpot, Target, Tesla, 3M, MongoDB...
2MICROSOFT CORP : JP Morgan remains its Buy rating
3Futures rebound as Tesla, other growth stocks gain
4Digital Value S p A : June 8, 2022 – Digital Value announces the ..
5Brazil's Eletrobras may become force for energy transition after priva..

HOT NEWS