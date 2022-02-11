Wall St. ends sharply lower on Russia-Ukraine fears

The Dow dropped 1.4%, the S&P lost 1.9% and the Nasdaq finished down 2.8%.

With investors already worried about inflation and rising interest rates, selling on Wall Street accelerated after Washington warned that Russia had massed enough troops near Ukraine to launch a major invasion, and that an attack could begin any day.

But Christian Ledoux, Director of Investment Research at CAPTRUST, says a conflict would likely bring little disruption to the U.S. economy.

"Russia and our response to Russia really won't have too much economic impact to the United States. They're not a large trading partner with us. Europe is, and Europe could be damaged to some extent with a protracted conflict with Russia. But I think more investors are focused on inflation than that situation in the Ukraine."

Among Friday's movers, Under Armour slumped 12.5% after warning that its profit margin would be under pressure in the current quarter due to supply chain issues.

But online real-estate platform Zillow jumped 12.7% after beating Wall Street estimates for quarterly sales, boosted by an 11-fold revenue increase in its homes segment.

Wall Street's latest sell-off follows a slump on Thursday, when data showed consumer prices surged 7.5% in January, the biggest annual increase in 40 years. Comments from St. Louis Fed Bank President James Bullard about aggressive rate hikes have also rattled investor sentiment.

For the week, the S&P fell 1.8% and the Nasdaq shed 2.2%.