Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Wall St. ends sharply lower on Russia-Ukraine fears

02/11/2022 | 08:10pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Wall Street stocks ended sharply lower on Friday for the second straight session, as investors fretted about deepening tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

The Dow dropped 1.4%, the S&P lost 1.9% and the Nasdaq finished down 2.8%.

With investors already worried about inflation and rising interest rates, selling on Wall Street accelerated after Washington warned that Russia had massed enough troops near Ukraine to launch a major invasion, and that an attack could begin any day.

But Christian Ledoux, Director of Investment Research at CAPTRUST, says a conflict would likely bring little disruption to the U.S. economy.

"Russia and our response to Russia really won't have too much economic impact to the United States. They're not a large trading partner with us. Europe is, and Europe could be damaged to some extent with a protracted conflict with Russia. But I think more investors are focused on inflation than that situation in the Ukraine."

Among Friday's movers, Under Armour slumped 12.5% after warning that its profit margin would be under pressure in the current quarter due to supply chain issues.

But online real-estate platform Zillow jumped 12.7% after beating Wall Street estimates for quarterly sales, boosted by an 11-fold revenue increase in its homes segment.

Wall Street's latest sell-off follows a slump on Thursday, when data showed consumer prices surged 7.5% in January, the biggest annual increase in 40 years. Comments from St. Louis Fed Bank President James Bullard about aggressive rate hikes have also rattled investor sentiment.

For the week, the S&P fell 1.8% and the Nasdaq shed 2.2%.


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.36% 0.7135 Delayed Quote.-1.39%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.10% 1.356 Delayed Quote.0.13%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.08% 0.7845 Delayed Quote.-0.73%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.53% 1.1349 Delayed Quote.0.35%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.03% 0.013277 Delayed Quote.-1.16%
NASDAQ COMP. -2.78% 13791.154014 Real-time Quote.-9.33%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.27% 0.6647 Delayed Quote.-2.50%
S&P 500 -1.90% 4418.64 Delayed Quote.-5.50%
UNDER ARMOUR, INC. -12.49% 17.51 Delayed Quote.-17.37%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.27% 77.075 Delayed Quote.-0.11%
ZILLOW GROUP, INC. 12.66% 53.92 Delayed Quote.-13.34%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:44aLife insurance corp of india (lic) board gives in-principle nod…
RE
01:39aNew Zealand, Australia vaccination mandates protests gain in numbers
RE
01:08aBiden and Putin to speak as Ukraine warnings mount
RE
01:05aProtesters defy injunction order, continue to occupy key U.S.-Canada bridge
RE
12:46aChina approves use of Pfizer's COVID drug Paxlovid
RE
12:45aHong Kong to report record 1,510 COVID cases on Saturday
RE
12:40aProtesters defy injunction order, continue to occupy key U.S.-Canada bridge
RE
12:18aChina approves use of Pfizer's COVID drug Paxlovid
RE
12:18aWashington plans Solomon Islands embassy in push to counter China
RE
02/11China says not granting passport renewals for non-essential travel
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. and allies tell citizens to leave Ukraine as Russia could invade '..
2S.Korea orders production halt at petchem plant after blast kills four
3Protesters defy injunction order, continue to occupy key U.S.-Canada br..
4U.S. investors expect more volatility as Ukraine concerns spook markets
5Washington plans Solomon Islands embassy in push to counter China

HOT NEWS