Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Wall St. ends up as inflation continues to cool

12/23/2022 | 06:38pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: U.S. stocks closed up on Friday, as investors weighed fresh data that showed slowing inflation against rate hike and recession fears.

The Dow and S&P each gained more than half a percent, while the Nasdaq added two-tenths of a percent.

The personal consumption expenditures price index, or PCE, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, showed that prices continued to cool in November - rising just a tenth of a percent last month after climbing point-4% in October.

William Northey is Senior Investment Director at U.S. Bank Wealth Management.

"Some of the more pertinent factors that are impacting the market today are certainly a confirmation of decelerating inflation. We saw the PCE come out today and it confirmed what we'd seen out of the CPI just last week, which is several consecutive months of lower levels of year over year inflation. And that really plays into the context of, how will the Federal Reserve respond to lessening inflationary pressures as we turn the calendar into 2023."

Investors have been jittery since last week when the Fed vowed to stay the course until it achieves its 2% inflation goal and projected rate hikes to above 5% in 2023, a level not seen since 2007.

Energy shares were the biggest advancers throughout the session as oil prices gained following news of Moscow's plans to cut crude output.

Tesla's shares at one point touched a more than two-year low as CEO Elon Musk's promise to not sell his shares for at least two years did not reassure investors.

And shares of News Corp gained sharply after a report that billionaire businessman Michael Bloomberg was interested in acquiring either its subsidiary Dow Jones, owner of the Wall Street Journal, or rival newspaper the Washington Post.


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.00% 0.6717 Delayed Quote.-8.05%
BRENT OIL 2.67% 84.49 Delayed Quote.5.52%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.11% 1.20505 Delayed Quote.-11.04%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.05% 0.7348 Delayed Quote.-7.36%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.15% 1.06172 Delayed Quote.-6.76%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.13% 0.012083 Delayed Quote.-10.14%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE 0.21% 10497.86 Real-time Quote.-33.04%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.20% 0.6289 Delayed Quote.-8.58%
NEWS CORPORATION 2.81% 18.31 Delayed Quote.-17.93%
TESLA, INC. -1.76% 123.15 Delayed Quote.-64.42%
WTI 1.23% 79.387 Delayed Quote.4.14%
Latest news "Economy"
12/23University of California academic workers end weeks-long strike
RE
12/23Mexico's newest oil refinery now seen working at half capacity in mid-2023
RE
12/23Japan firms to stop insuring ships in all Russian waters -Nikkei
RE
12/23Factbox-Five facts on Fiji's new Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka
RE
12/23China reports zero new COVID deaths for Dec 23, same as previous day
RE
12/23Fiji lawmakers vote to instal Sitiveni Rabuka as next prime minister
RE
12/23Jury finds Canadian rapper Tory Lanez guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion
RE
12/23People light candles at scene of Paris shooting
RE
12/23DIARY-Top Economic Events to Feb. 22
RE
12/23Wall St. ends up as inflation continues to cool
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall St. ends up as inflation continues to cool
2France's Safran to pay $17.2 million to settle China bribery charges in..
3Coherus and Junshi Biosciences Share Update on the FDA Review of the Bi..
4Mexico's newest oil refinery now seen working at half capacity in mid-2..
5National Fertilizers : ARC of Hot Cold Spray Insulation jobs for the ye..

HOT NEWS