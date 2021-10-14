Wall St ends up sharply as earnings, economic data lift optimism

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
NEW YORK, Oct 14 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks surged on Thursday
as companies including Morgan Stanley and UnitedHealth gained
following strong results, while data on the labor market and
inflation soothed worries about the outlook for higher rates.
The technology sector gave the S&P 500 its biggest
boost, with shares of Microsoft Corp and Apple Inc
rising.
Shares of Citigroup, Bank of America Corp and
Morgan Stanley rose after they topped quarterly earnings
estimates. The rebounding economy allowed them to release more
cash they had set aside for pandemic losses, while sizzling
deals, equity financing and trading added to profits.
The S&P bank
index jumped.
UnitedHealth Group Inc also climbed after the health
insurer reported results and raised its full-year adjusted
profit forecast on strength from its Optum unit that manages
drug benefits.
Adding to optimism, data showed the number of Americans
filing new claims for unemployment benefits last week fell close
to a 19-month low, and a separate report showed producer prices
eased in September.
"Some of the things that worried the market in September,
and even last week, as far as the inflation aspect and higher
interest rates and the Delta variant, maybe have lessened," said
Alan Lancz, president, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc., an
investment advisory firm, based in Toledo, Ohio.
"Not that it's all over, but on a temporary scale at least,
you can make a case for it trending in the right direction."
According to preliminary data, the S&P 500
gained 74.35 points, or 1.70%, to end at 4,438.15 points,
while the Nasdaq Composite gained 248.97 points, or
1.71%, to 14,824.90. The Dow Jones Industrial Average
rose 532.21 points, or 1.55%, to 34,910.02.
Gains were broad-based, with all S&P 500 sectors higher.
Shares of Moderna Inc were sharply higher after a
panel of expert advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration voted to recommend booster shots of its COVID-19
vaccine for Americans aged 65 and older and those at high risk
of severe illness.
Also in earnings, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc
jumped after the drugstore chain reported fourth-quarter revenue
and adjusted profit above estimates and forecast growth of 11%
to 13% in the long term.
U.S. companies are expected to report strong quarterly
profit growth for the third quarter, but investors have been
keen to hear what they say about rising costs, labor shortages
and supply problems.
