Wall St ends winning run as Facebook forecast halts tech-led recovery

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Wall Street snapped a four-session winning
streak on Thursday, with all three benchmarks ending lower after
Facebook-owner Meta Platforms' dour forecast sent its stock
plummeting and halted a nascent recovery built on upbeat
earnings from other big tech.
Meta shares sank 26.4%, wiping around more than $200
billion off its market value, according to Reuters calculations,
as it blamed Apple's privacy changes and increased competition
from rivals such as TikTok for its disappointing outlook https://www.reuters.com/technology/facebook-owner-meta-forecasts-q1-revenue-below-estimates-2022-02-02.
The decline in market capitalization was the largest ever
recorded by a U.S. company in a single session, eclipsing when
Apple Inc shed $180 billion on Sept. 3, 2020.
In turn, Meta's performance eliminated 0.9% of the Nasdaq's
value and cut the S&P 500's combined worth by 0.6%, according to
Reuters calculations. The exchanges, respectively, suffered
their worst daily falls since September 2020 and February 2021.
Shares of other social media companies also took a beating.
Twitter Inc dropped 5.6%, while Pinterest Inc
and Snap Inc slumped 10.3% and 23.6% respectively ahead
of reporting their own earnings after the bell.
Big tech stocks such as Alphabet Inc and Microsoft
Corp fell more than 3%, while Amazon.com Inc
slumped 7.8%, before it was scheduled to release results.
"As we've gotten numbers in recent days, what we're seeing
is the delivery of earnings being rewarded or penalized, and if
you continue to deliver strong earnings growth, the market will
reward that," said Maxwell Grinacoff, U.S. equity & derivatives
strategist at BNP Paribas.
"In a rising rate environment, as we progress through the
year, we expect to see more divergence between the higher
quality names, such as the megacaps, and lower quality names
which are not making any money."
Financial technology companies saw a second day of selling,
after PayPal Holdings Inc's disappointing earnings on
Tuesday caused investors to question if these firms - which
benefited significantly from the pandemic advancing the shift to
digital payments - would justify steep valuations in 2022.
PayPal dropped 6.2%, while peers Block Inc, Affirm
Holdings Inc and SoFi Technologies slipped
between 4.9% and 11%.
Tech stocks have enjoyed a dominant period amid low interest
rates, as investors sought out high growth, but with inflation
rising and the U.S. Federal Reserve signaling an aggressive
rate-hike stance to rein it in, money managers are having to
adjust portfolios accordingly.
"People are going to start increasing allocations to value
stocks, and to do that they will have to sell their growth
stocks, even if they are down 15% to 30%," said Jack Murphy,
co-chief investment officer of Easterly Investment Partners.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 518.17 points,
or 1.45%, to 35,111.16, the S&P 500 lost 111.94 points,
or 2.44%, to 4,477.44 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped
538.73 points, or 3.74%, to 13,878.82.
Communication services was the worst performer of
the major S&P 500 sectors, weighed by Meta's performance.
One of the few bright spots among its sector constituents
was T-Mobile US Inc, which advanced 10.2% after posting
both positive numbers and outlook.
The CBOE volatility index, Wall Street's fear gauge,
moved up after hitting a near three-week low in the previous
session.
Adding to the market's woes was a second rate hike by the
Bank of England and a hawkish pivot by the European Central
Bank's President Christine Lagarde.
Meanwhile, the number of Americans filing new claims for
unemployment benefits fell more than expected last week as
COVID-19 infections subsided, suggesting that an anticipated
slowdown in job growth in January was likely temporary.
Volume on U.S. exchanges was 10.85 billion shares, compared
with the 12.37 billion average for the full session over the
last 20 trading days.
The S&P 500 posted 29 new 52-week highs and six new lows;
the Nasdaq Composite recorded 34 new highs and 149 new lows.
