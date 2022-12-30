Advanced search
  Homepage
  News
News
Wall St ends year with biggest annual drop since 2008

12/30/2022 | 05:27pm EST
STORY: U.S. stocks fell on the last trading day of 2022, closing out the biggest yearly decline since the financial crisis of 2008.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell two-tenths of a percent. S&P 500 dropped by a quarter-point, and the Nasdaq dipped just over a tenth of a percent.

Jay Hatfield, the chief investment officer for ICAP ETF, said a selloff in bonds was undercutting stocks as well.

"The issue with the market, which has been true for two weeks is, since the ECB came out with their very hawkish policy, and the BOJ raised their target for the 10-year, from 25 basis [points] to 50, the global bond market's been selling off. And a lot of investors think, 'Oh, that's bad for tech stocks,' but it's unambiguously bad for really all assets."

Ten of the 11 S&P sector indexes dropped on Friday, led by real estate and utilities.

Markets this year marked the end of an era of loose monetary policy amid aggressive interest rate hikes to curb inflation, fears of recession, a seemingly unending conflict in Ukraine and a staggering resurgence of COVID-19 in China.

Not all sectors were hurt as badly: Energy recorded stellar annual gains of 58% due to a surge in oil prices.

The focus now turns to the 2023 corporate earnings outlook, with growing concern about the likelihood of a recession.

Hatfield, though, says he's less worried than some, believing that housing prices are currently lagging, and that the broader Consumer Price Index will soon reflect this.

"CPI will cool off faster than people think, which will allow the Fed to pause, and we'll get through this cycle with either no recession or a very technical recession. So we're way more bullish than most strategists about the market next year."

Still, signs of U.S. economic resilience have fueled worries that rates could stay higher for longer.


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.34% 0.6364 Delayed Quote.-0.65%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -0.64% 89.347 Delayed Quote.8.21%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.72% 0.6813 Delayed Quote.-7.08%
BRENT OIL 2.77% 85.95 Delayed Quote.7.34%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.08% 1.1296 Delayed Quote.-4.90%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -1.00% 158.63 Delayed Quote.3.50%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.34% 1.2095 Delayed Quote.-11.10%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.34% 0.68975 Delayed Quote.-0.64%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -1.34% 96.743 Delayed Quote.8.21%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.04% 0.7375 Delayed Quote.-7.05%
DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL -0.22% 33147.25 Real-time Quote.-8.58%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.99% 140.307 Delayed Quote.8.87%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.39% 1.0702 Delayed Quote.-6.52%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.33% 0.011295 Delayed Quote.-3.67%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) -1.40% 1.585917 Delayed Quote.4.94%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.04% 0.01209 Delayed Quote.-10.12%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE -0.11% 10466.48 Real-time Quote.-33.03%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) -1.26% 83.263 Delayed Quote.7.54%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.05% 0.6348 Delayed Quote.-7.59%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.39% 0.934405 Delayed Quote.6.97%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) -1.36% 131.105 Delayed Quote.16.48%
WTI 2.45% 80.492 Delayed Quote.4.25%
HOT NEWS