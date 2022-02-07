Log in
Wall St falls as Facebook extends losses; Peloton shines

02/07/2022 | 01:04pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes reversed course to slip on Monday as markets digested mixed quarterly results from megacaps Amazon and Facebook owner Meta Platforms last week, while Peloton jumped on media reports of interest from potential buyers including Amazon.

Seven of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors declined, with S&P 500 communication services dropping nearly 2% and leading losses.

Meta Platforms fell 4.3%, extending losses for the third straight session after its record plunge last week on a bleak forecast.

On the other hand, Amazon.com Inc rose 1.4%, extending gains after expanding its market capitalization by around $190 billion on Friday on the back of blowout earnings.

Shares of other tech titans Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp and Google-owner Alphabet Inc also dropped.

"These huge price swings in very well-known and widely analyzed companies are a bit unnerving as far as investors' sense of predictability of lesser stocks and the market in general," said Louis Navellier, chief investment officer for Navellier & Associates.

At 12:31 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 77.27 points, or 0.22%, at 35,012.47, the S&P 500 was down 15.74 points, or 0.35%, at 4,484.79, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 59.68 points, or 0.42%, at 14,038.33.

U.S. stocks had opened higher on Monday, with meatpacker Tyson Foods Inc climbing 10% to the top of the S&P 500 index after its first-quarter profit nearly doubled and surged past estimates on the back of higher prices.

Of the 278 companies in the S&P 500 that have posted earnings as of Friday, 78.4% reported above analysts' expectations, according to Refinitiv data.

"January spooked some of the dip buyers out of the market for a while and we're just now starting to see them come back, though the full-fledged 'buy the dip' mentality has cooled a bit," said Randy Frederick, managing director of trading and derivatives at Charles Schwab in Austin, Texas.

An unexpectedly strong jobs report last week spooked investors about aggressive policy tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve, ahead of key inflation data for January that is due on Thursday.

Markets are now pricing in a one-in-three chance the Fed might hike by a full 50 basis points in March and the prospect of rates reaching 1.5% by year end. [FEDWATCH]

Peloton Interactive Inc surged 16.3% on media reports that Amazon and Nike are exploring potential buyout offers for the exercise bike maker.

Spirit Airlines Inc jumped 13.3% on rival Frontier Group Holdings' deal to buy the budget airline, lifting the S&P 1500 Airlines Index by 2.1%.

U.S.-listed shares of China's Alibaba Group Holding fell 6.3% after it registered an additional 1 billion American depositary shares.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.09-to-1 ratio on the NYSE. Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.03-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 15 new 52-week highs and five new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 27 new highs and 71 new lows.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -2.01% 2809 Delayed Quote.-1.08%
AMAZON.COM, INC. 1.44% 3197.37 Delayed Quote.-5.44%
APPLE INC. -0.06% 172.27 Delayed Quote.-2.92%
META PLATFORMS, INC. -4.49% 226.49 Delayed Quote.-29.51%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -1.00% 302.82 Delayed Quote.-9.03%
PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC. 16.68% 28.71 Delayed Quote.-31.21%
