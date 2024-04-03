April 3 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Wednesday, as strong private payrolls data fanned fears of fewer-than-expected interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve this year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 30.65 points, or 0.08%, at the open to 39,139.59.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 11.44 points, or 0.22%, at 5,194.37, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 61.65 points, or 0.38%, to 16,178.80 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)