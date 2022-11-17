Wall St falls on mixed economic data, Fed official's hawkish view

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock

Fed's Bullard backs more rate hikes
Macy's jumps on profit forecast raise
Kohl's falls after pulling annual forecasts
Indexes down: Dow 0.79%, S&P 1.16%, Nasdaq 1.25%
Nov 17 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes fell on Thursday
as mixed economic data and hawkish comments from a Federal
Reserve official fueled concerns that the central bank may not
ease its aggressive policy tightening.
St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said rate
hikes so far "have had only limited effects on observed
inflation," and that the central bank needs to continue raising
interest rates by at least another full percentage point.
Bullard's comments come as strong retail sales numbers on
Wednesday stoked concerns that the Fed would keep raising
borrowing costs, even as evidence of cooling inflation gives the
central bank room to reduce the size of its rate hikes.
Several other Fed officials in recent days have also
stressed the need to continue raising rates, albeit at a slower
pace.
"The Fed is trying to make sure the market doesn't get too
ahead of itself," said Tim Holland, chief investment officer at
Orion Advisor Solutions.
"They're trying to walk this rhetorical tightrope where in
between meetings and big data points, they're reminding the
market that they're still tightening."
Traders are now pricing in 89% odds of a 50-basis-point rate
hike from the Fed in December and see terminal rate at around 5%
in June 2023.
Data showed the number of Americans filing new claims for
unemployment benefits fell last week, indicating a still tight
labor market that allows Fed room for further tightening,
denting market sentiment.
Wall Street closed lower on Wednesday as a grim outlook from
Target Corp sparked concerns about retailers heading
into the crucial holiday season.
All major S&P 500 sectors traded lower on Thursday, with
retail and consumer discretionary falling
1.9% and 1.8%, respectively.
Shares of megacap tech and other growth companies including
Apple Inc, Amazon.com and Alphabet
were down between 0.9% and 3%.
The S&P 500 has gained more than 6% from its October
closing lows on hopes of a less hawkish Fed, though the index
has logged steep losses so far this year on fears of a recession
stemming from the hefty interest rate hikes.
At 10:07 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average
was down 265.98 points, or 0.79%, at 33,287.85, the S&P 500
was down 45.82 points, or 1.16%, at 3,912.97, and the
Nasdaq Composite was down 140.01 points, or 1.25%, at
11,043.65.
Department store chain Macy's Inc gained 11.2% and
personal care products retailer Bath & Body Works Inc
surged 17.3% after the companies raised their annual profit
forecasts.
Kohl's Corp slipped 3.2% after it withdrew its 2022
sales and profit forecasts, blaming an uncertain economic
outlook and the departure of top boss Michelle Gass.
Roku Inc's shares fell 3.3% as the streaming
platform said it plans to cut 200 jobs.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 6.58-to-1 ratio
on the NYSE and for a 3.72-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.
The S&P index recorded no new 52-week high and one new low,
while the Nasdaq recorded 12 new highs and 101 new lows.
(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar, Ankika Biswas and Amruta
Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta, Shinjini
Ganguli and Vinay Dwivedi)