Wall St falls on tech drag; GS results trigger more bank declines

* Megacap tech stocks hit by rising yields
* Goldman Sachs leads fall among banks after Q4 results
* Gaming stocks jump on Microsoft's big bid for Activision
* Indexes down: Dow 1.54%, S&P 1.48%, Nasdaq 1.70%
Jan 18 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes fell on
Tuesday as big technology stocks were slammed by rising Treasury
yields, while Goldman Sachs led declines among banks after
posting its quarterly profit below expectations.
Two-year Treasury yields, which track short-term
rate expectations, crossed 1% for the first time since February
2020 amid traders positioning for a more hawkish Federal Reserve
ahead of a policy meeting next week.
Megacap firms including Google's Alphabet, Apple
, Meta, Amazon and Tesla fell
between 0.6% and 3.7%.
Ten of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors fell in early trading,
with the growth-heavy S&P 500 technology and S&P 500
communication services indexes leading losses.
"Tech is going to be bifurcated between the companies that
are earning money today versus the companies that are promising
to earn money tomorrow," said Thomas Hayes, managing member at
Great Hill Capital LLC in New York.
"The companies that are promising to earn money tomorrow but
not earning today are going to take big haircuts."
Goldman Sachs plunged 8.0% after missing
fourth-quarter profit expectations on weak trading activity,
while BNY Mellon shed 1.1% after posting quarterly
results.
The S&P 500 banks index fell 1.2%, while the
broader financial index tumbled 1.6%.
Energy was the only S&P 500 sector in the black on
Tuesday as oil prices edged higher.
At 09:53 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average
was down 553.58 points, or 1.54%, at 35,358.23, the S&P 500
was down 68.82 points, or 1.48%, at 4,594.03, and the
Nasdaq Composite was down 253.06 points, or 1.70%, at
14,640.69.
A monthly survey conducted by Deutsche Bank found that a
majority of respondents believed U.S. technology stocks are in a
bubble as investors remained more bearish on hawkish policy
moves and higher yields.
Later in the week, a U.S. Senate panel is also set to debate
a bill that aims to rein in app stores of companies that some
lawmakers say exert too much market control, including Apple and
Alphabet's Google.
The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 fell for a second
straight week on Friday as bearish sentiment on tech and
disappointing results from big banks weighed on the U.S. indexes
made for a soft start to earnings season.
Bank of America and Morgan Stanley will post
fourth-quarter results on Wednesday, while Netflix will
kick-off reporting among big tech shares on Thursday.
Activision Blizzard surged 29.7% after Microsoft
said it would buy the videogame publisher for $68.7 billion in
cash, the largest deal in the sector.
Microsoft's shares slid 1.3%, while other gaming
stocks Electronic Arts, Roblox and Take-Two
Interactive gained between 0.7% and 7.3%.
Airbnb dropped 3.4% after Gordon Haskett cut the
home rental firm's shares to "hold."
Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 3.96-to-1 ratio
on the NYSE and for a 3.87-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.
The S&P index recorded 30 new 52-week highs and six new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 54 new highs and 259 new lows.
(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar, Shreyashi Sanyal, Sruthi
Shankar in Bengaluru and Danilo Masoni in Milan; Editing by Maju
Samuel)