Wall St falls on virus fears, stimulus uncertainty

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes slipped at
the open on Monday as concerns about fresh coronavirus-driven
lockdowns and the inability of Congress to agree on more fiscal
stimulus raised fears about another hit to the domestic economy.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average hit a near two-month
low shortly after opening 172.71 points, or 0.62%, lower at
27,484.71.
The S&P 500 opened lower by 33.90 points, or 1.02%,
at 3,285.57 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 183.14
points, or 1.70%, to 10,610.14 at the opening bell.
(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)