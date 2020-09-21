Log in
Wall St falls on virus fears, stimulus uncertainty

09/21/2020 | 09:35am EDT

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes slipped at the open on Monday as concerns about fresh coronavirus-driven lockdowns and the inability of Congress to agree on more fiscal stimulus raised fears about another hit to the domestic economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average hit a near two-month low shortly after opening 172.71 points, or 0.62%, lower at 27,484.71.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 33.90 points, or 1.02%, at 3,285.57 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 183.14 points, or 1.70%, to 10,610.14 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -1.62% 27030.27 Delayed Quote.-3.09%
NASDAQ 100 -1.57% 10749.566498 Delayed Quote.25.24%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.49% 10587.916726 Delayed Quote.20.29%
S&P 500 -1.95% 3253.59 Delayed Quote.2.75%
