Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Wall St. gains with Amazon, Alphabet, stimulus hopes

02/02/2021 | 04:21pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, (NYSE) in New York

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks finished sharply higher for a second straight day on Tuesday, helped by gains in Amazon.com and Google-parent Alphabet ahead of their results and by optimism over progress on a U.S. pandemic relief package.

Alphabet and Amazon.com Inc were among the top boosts to the S&P 500. Each stock ended up more than 1%, although the market rally was broad-based. All of the S&P 500 sectors ended higher, with the S&P 500 financials sector rising 2.5%.

More than 80% of reports from S&P 500 companies so far have surpassed analysts' earnings expectations, with 97% of reports from technology companies beating, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Investors also were optimistic as Democrats in Congress prepared to take the first steps toward fast-track passage of President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package.

Adding to the upbeat mood, new cases of COVID-19 in the United States fell for a third week in a row, the first time since last September.

"Some form of the Biden proposal will pass, and there are certainly investors who are willing to look down the road and think the market and economy will look brighter," said Rick Meckler, partner at Cherry Lane Investments, a family investment office in New Vernon, New Jersey.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 475.57 points, or 1.57%, to 30,687.48, the S&P 500 gained 52.45 points, or 1.39%, to 3,826.31 and the Nasdaq Composite added 209.38 points, or 1.56%, to 13,612.78.

The recent market mania driven by retail traders over heavily shorted assets showed some signs of fizzling out. GameStop Corp, one of the stocks that had been pushed up sharply in the frenzy, fell 60% on Tuesday, dropping for a second day.

"Hedge funds are looking for places to put money and the easy trade for them is to go into big-cap stocks and probably the broad market in general, just to ensure that they are not left behind," said Tim Ghriskey, chief investment strategist at Inverness Counsel in New York, New York. "That's probably where we're getting all of the extra flows here."

Wall Street's fear gauge, the Cboe Volatility index, retreated further.

Exxon Mobil Corp posted its first annual loss as a public company. However, its shares ended up 1.6% as its quarterly adjusted profit topped estimates.

Shares of United Parcel Service Inc climbed 2.6% after it beat quarterly profit estimates on a surge in home delivery volume due to pandemic-fueled online purchases of holiday gifts and staples.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 2.93-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.91-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 16 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 165 new highs and 7 new lows.

(Additional reporting by Devik Jain and Medha Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V, Maju Samuel and Dan Grebler)

By Caroline Valetkevitch


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 1.38% 1919.12 Delayed Quote.9.50%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.57% 30687.48 Delayed Quote.-2.04%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 1.58% 45.63 Delayed Quote.8.98%
GAMESTOP CORP. -60.00% 90 Delayed Quote.1,094.27%
NASDAQ 100 1.56% 13456.119031 Delayed Quote.2.80%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.56% 13612.777089 Delayed Quote.1.42%
S&P 500 1.39% 3826.31 Delayed Quote.0.47%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:28pGlobal equities rally as more U.S. stimulus looms, silver slides
RE
04:24pChipotle comparable sales rise 5.7% on online order boost
RE
04:23pEA hikes annual sales outlook as lockdown boost for videogames continues
RE
04:22pMatch tops sales estimates as Tinder, Hinge keep sparks flying
RE
04:22pAlphabet shares jump as Google sales top estimates; Cloud loss $5.6 billion
RE
04:21pWall St. gains with Amazon, Alphabet, stimulus hopes
RE
04:21pAmgen fourth-quarter profit rises, 2021 outlook below Street view
RE
04:21pRobinhood CEO calls for move to real-time settlement of trades
RE
04:14pCanadian dollar beats G10 rivals on rising U.S. stimulus hopes
RE
04:09pUSDA Nominee Vilsack Casts Farmers as Leaders in Climate Fight
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BP PLC : Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive
2SILVER : Retail investors turn attention to silver as GameStop shares retreat
3ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED : ALIBABA : Announces December Quarter 2020 Results
4Selling overwhelms GameStop and other Reddit-favored stocks
5FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA : FRESENIUS : Meets 2020 Guidance; Expects 2021 Earnings Hit From Pandemic

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ