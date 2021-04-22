Wall St hit by capital tax increase report; dollar ticks up

* Oil ticks up with eyes on virus, Libya
* Dollar index posting strongest gain this month
NEW YORK, April 22 (Reuters) - Global stocks fell on
Thursday weighed by Wall Street after a report that the Biden
administration will propose a sharp increase to capital gains
tax, while the dollar index gained as the euro and pound gave
back some of the month's gains.
Oil prices were little changed as concerns over Libyan
output offset worries that rising coronavirus cases in India and
Japan would cause energy demand to decline.
On Wall Street, indexes turned lower after a Bloomberg
report that the Biden administration would propose to lift the
capitals gains tax to near 40% for wealthy individuals, nearly
double the current rate.
"If they’re going to tax people more and their net is going
to fall, the value of that instrument is lower. Incentives
matter," said Kim Forrest, chief investment officer at Bokeh
Capital Partners in Pittsburgh.
"A lot of money that's in the market at this point is non
taxable, and I don't think people do that calculation. Whenever
they see news (like this), they just sell, they want to take the
gains this year."
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 394.34 points,
or 1.16%, to 33,742.97, the S&P 500 lost 44.88 points, or
1.08%, to 4,128.54 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped
153.66 points, or 1.1%, to 13,796.56.
MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed
0.35% and the pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.68%.
Emerging market stocks rose 0.28%.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
closed 0.28% higher, while Japan's Topix
rose 1.82%.
Treasury yields fell alongside stocks on the capital gains
tax issue.
Benchmark 10-year notes last rose 3/32 in price
to yield 1.5539%, from 1.564% late on Wednesday, remaining in a
tight range so far this week.
Oil prices were in and out of positive territory as traders
weighed lower output in Libya with concern over demand from
India, the third-largest global consumer.
"The market realized that a global comeback in oil demand
cannot come without a comeback of the world’s largest
economies," said Bjornar Tonhaugen, head of oil markets at
Rystad Energy, noting "India is diving deeper and deeper into a
major crisis with infections setting new records every day."
U.S. crude rose 0.02% to $61.36 per barrel and Brent
was at $65.30, down 0.03% on the day.
In currency markets, the dollar rose as the pound
gave back some of its recent sharp gains while the euro was
weighed by an ECB statement that was hopeful on the economic
recovery but lacking in details about the stimulus removal.
U.S. Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan meetings follow next
week.
The dollar index rose 0.247%, with the euro
down 0.22% to $1.2006.
The Japanese yen strengthened 0.02% versus the greenback at
108.05 per dollar, while Sterling was last trading at
$1.3833, down 0.69% on the day.
The Russian ruble rose against the dollar after Moscow
signaled an end to military drills near the Ukraine border,
easing some of the geopolitical risk premium.
The ruble strengthened 1.77% versus the greenback at 75.57
per dollar.
Turkish markets suffered under the weight of expectations
that U.S. President Joe Biden will formally recognize the
massacre of Armenians by the Ottoman Empire during World War One
as an act of genocide.
The lira lost 1.64% versus the U.S. dollar at 8.31.
Spot gold dropped 0.7% to $1,781.86 an ounce. Silver
fell 1.83% to $26.09.
(Additional reporting by Simon Jessop in London, Ross Kerber in
Boston, Lucia Mutikani in Washington, and David Henry and Scott
DiSavino in New York; Editing by Nick Zieminski)