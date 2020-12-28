Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Wall St hits record high after Trump signs fiscal aid bill

12/28/2020 | 10:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Statue of George Washington at Federal Hall across Wall Street from New York Stock Exchange in New York

(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes hit record highs on Monday as President Donald Trump's signing of a long-awaited $2.3 trillion pandemic aid bill bolstered bets on an economic recovery and drove gains in financial and energy stocks.

In a sudden reversal late on Sunday, Trump backed down from his threat to block the hard-fought bill, restoring unemployment benefits to millions of Americans and averted a federal government shutdown.

"Trump signing the COVID relief and government spending bill has gotten uncertainty out of the way, and the market right now is on autopilot - creeping its way higher into the new year," said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research.

All the 11 major S&P sectors were higher, with financial, energy and industrials among the biggest gainers.

The S&P 1500 airlines index added 2.2% as carriers are set to receive $15 billion in addition payroll assistance under the new government aid.

Cruise operators Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd, Carnival Corp and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd also rose between 3.3% and 4.3%.

Trading volumes are expected to be thin in the final week of the year that has historically been a seasonally strong period for equities.

After a sharp recovery from a coronavirus crash in March, the S&P 500 is on track to rise more than 15% this year on the back of a loose monetary policy, high liquidity and a COVID-19 vaccine program.

At 09:51 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 204.85 points, or 0.68%, to 30,404.72, the S&P 500 gained 25.82 points, or 0.70%, to 3,728.88 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 81.25 points, or 0.63%, to 12,885.98.

Democrats in the U.S. Congress on Monday will put to vote a proposal for higher pandemic relief payments for Americans, although it appears unlikely to gain traction in the Republican-controlled Senate.

Fueling a global appetite for risk, Britain and European Union clinched a lean post-Brexit trade deal on Thursday, while the launch of a mass COVID-19 vaccination drive in Europe over the weekend added to the upbeat mood.

Tesla Inc rose 2% after a report that the electric-car maker will start operations in India early next year.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 2.9-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 2.1-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P 500 posted 23 new 52-week highs and no new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 308 new highs and nine new lows.

(Reporting by Devik Jain and Supriya R in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

By Devik Jain and Supriya R


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC 5.47% 22.0117 Delayed Quote.-59.00%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.96% 30506.17 Delayed Quote.5.82%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.72% 0.9057 Delayed Quote.6.37%
NASDAQ 100 0.52% 12771.689733 Delayed Quote.45.55%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.41% 12851.600396 Delayed Quote.42.71%
NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD. 5.13% 25.79 Delayed Quote.-57.92%
ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD 3.62% 73.13 Delayed Quote.-47.08%
S&P 500 0.82% 3734.36 Delayed Quote.14.62%
TESLA, INC. 1.14% 669.26 Delayed Quote.690.97%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:41aBank of Jamaica 14-Day Auction Result 28 Dec 2020
PU
10:41aBank of Jamaica 14-Day Repo Auction Announcement 24 Dec 2020
PU
10:41aBANK OF JAMAICA : Swap Results 24 Dec 2020
PU
10:39aAAA AMERICAN AUTOMOBILE ASSOCIATION : National Gas Price Average At Most Expensive Pump Price in Nine Months
PU
10:37aGold advances on U.S. stimulus cheer, weak dollar
RE
10:32aWall St hits record high after Trump signs fiscal aid bill
RE
10:18aEuro gains against yen, sterling after Brexit deal reached
RE
10:11aU.S. EPA finalizing first-ever airplane emissions rules
RE
10:04aFrance backs Brexit deal but vigilant on implementation
RE
10:03aEU ambassadors approve provisional application of Brexit trade deal
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China pushes Ant Group overhaul in latest crackdown on Ma
2MEITUAN DIANPING : Alibaba's $10 billion buyback plan fails to halt stock slide as regulatory concerns mount
3FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Proposed Rights Issue
4DELIVERY HERO SE : DELIVERY HERO : gets $4 billion Woowa deal approval, must sell S.Korean unit
5S&P 500 : Big tech bets and cryptocurrencies power 2020's top U.S. funds

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ