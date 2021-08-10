Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Wall St inches higher ahead of $1 trln infrastructure bill vote

08/10/2021 | 10:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A trader works on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City

(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes edged higher on Tuesday, helped by a rebound in oil stocks, while investors awaited a Senate vote on a much-anticipated $1 trillion infrastructure bill.

Six of the 11 major S&P sectors rose in early trading. The energy sector tracked a recovery in oil prices from a three-week low and was the top gainer, followed by materials shares. [O/R]

After the vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill at 11 a.m. ET (1500 GMT), the Senate will immediately begin to debate $3.5 trillion in additional investments to jump-start road and bridge-building projects over the next five years and new social programs over the next decade.

With new coronavirus cases rising steadily in the United States, progress on the infrastructure package is expected to help gauge fiscal support for the next leg of recovery in the world's largest economy.

The rapid spread of the Delta variant has pushed cases and hospitalizations to a six-month high, with COVID-19 cases averaging 100,000 for three days in a row - up 35% over the past week.

"We are sort of in a holding pattern. The Delta variant is causing investors to sit on their hands and not really do anything with their portfolios at this point," said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA.

Investor focus is also on inflation numbers due later this week for hints about the path of Federal Reserve policy, after two Fed officials said on Monday inflation was already at a level that could satisfy one leg of a key test for the beginning of rate hikes.

The S&P 500 and the Dow dipped from record highs on Monday, weighed down by a fall in oil stocks and concerns of a sooner-than-expected Fed tapering after a strong jobs report last week.

"We've been seeing the participation of the market narrow, and that usually is an indication of some sort of digestion that is likely to occur. We need to reset the dials before moving significantly higher," Stovall said.

At 9:58 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 70.53 points, or 0.20%, at 35,172.38, the S&P 500 was up 8.41 points, or 0.19%, at 4,440.76, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 23.54 points, or 0.16%, at 14,883.72.

AMC Entertainment jumped 5.7% after beating second-quarter revenue estimates as moviegoers returned to its theaters after a year of closures and restrictions.

Kansas City Southern gained 7.8% after Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd raised its offer for the U.S. railroad operator by about $2 billion to $27.29 billion.

SVB Financial Group slipped 2.7% on a discounted $1.25 billion equity offering.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.12-to-1 ratio on the NYSE. Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.10-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 19 new 52-week highs and 2 new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 35 new highs and 36 new lows.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni and Subhranshu Sahu)

By Devik Jain


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED -1.73% 89.88 Delayed Quote.3.62%
DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC. 2.28% 79.21 Delayed Quote.65.39%
SVB FINANCIAL GROUP -2.36% 572.97 Delayed Quote.51.36%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:34aLEON BLACK : Russian model suing Leon Black alleges billionaire's ties to Jeffrey Epstein
RE
10:31aU.S. productivity growth slows in Q2; labor costs revised down in Q1
RE
10:27aIndian food delivery giant Zomato posts June quarter loss
RE
10:25aCanadian Pacific challenges Canadian National with $27 billion Kansas City Southern bid
RE
10:16aU.S. Treasury yields extend rises on taper talk
RE
10:14aWall St inches higher ahead of $1 trln infrastructure bill vote
RE
10:14aCanadian dollar recovers from 2-week low as oil rallies
RE
10:10aAnalysis - U.N. climate report increases urgency for green investment funds
RE
09:57aTSX hits record high as commodities bounce back
RE
09:51aBayer loses third appeals case over weedkiller
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GRAYSCALE BITCOIN TRUST (BTC) : GRAYSCALE BITCOIN TRUST BTC : Bitcoin, cryptos post 5th straight week of outfl..
2Stocks tread water as gold, oil declines spook sentiment
3Billionaire-backed mining firm to seek electric vehicle metals in Greenland
4SoftBank pauses China investing as crackdown roils portfolio
5Bayer loses third appeals case over glyphosate weedkiller

HOT NEWS