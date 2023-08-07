Aug 7 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday following a choppy week, with investors looking ahead to a highly awaited U.S. inflation report due later in the week that could test the market's sharp recovery this year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 59.98 points, or 0.17%, at the open to 35,125.60.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 13.55 points, or 0.30%, at 4,491.58, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 63.22 points, or 0.45%, to 13,972.45 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru)