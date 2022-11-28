Wall St losses limited as Amazon gains on upbeat Cyber Monday

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
Nov 28 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes fell on
Monday amid worries about protests in major Chinese cities
against strict COVID-19 policies, although gains in Amazon
helped limit losses as Cyber Monday sales were set for a record.
Shares of the e-commerce giant rose 2%
following an industry report that spending on Cyber Monday, the
biggest U.S. online shopping day, might go as high as $11.6
billion, encouraged by some of the biggest discounts and deals
to attract inflation-wary consumers.
The biggest drag on the benchmark S&P 500 index,
however, were Apple Inc shares, which fell 1.5% after a
report that the company would see a further shortfall in
production due to unrest at the world's biggest iPhone factory
in China.
Rare protests in major Chinese cities over the weekend
against the country's strict zero-COVID curbs have hit growth
expectations in the world's second-largest economy.
"If these protests continue, it could disrupt supply chains
and the reopenings, a glimpse of which we saw earlier this
year," said Brian Klimke, director of investment research at
Cetera Financial Group. "It will continue to weigh on investors'
minds going forward."
The S&P 500 energy index fell 2.5% and led declines
among main sectors, as oil prices dropped close to their lowest
this year after news of China protests.
Trading in other growth stocks, including Microsoft Corp
, Meta Platforms Inc, Nvidia Corp,
Netflix Inc and Tesla Inc, were mixed.
At 10:01 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average
was down 160.29 points, or 0.47%, at 34,186.74, the S&P 500
was down 24.31 points, or 0.60%, at 4,001.81, and the
Nasdaq Composite was down 39.21 points, or 0.35%, at
11,187.15.
All three indexes ended the Thanksgiving week with
gains, led by the Dow, which rose 1.78%.
Among other stocks, Biogen Inc fell 2.3% following
a report of death in its experimental Alzheimer's drug trial.
Sarepta Therapeutics Inc
jumped
6.4% after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration accepted
the company's marketing application for experimental gene
therapy.
For the week, investors will keep a close watch on nonfarm
payrolls for November, the second estimate for third-quarter
gross domestic product and consumer confidence this month.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 2.86-to-1 ratio
on the NYSE and for a 1.66-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.
The S&P index recorded eight new 52-week highs and no new
low, while the Nasdaq recorded 45 new highs and 51 new lows.
(Reporting by Ankika Biswas and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru;
Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Anil D'Silva)