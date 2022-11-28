Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Wall St losses limited as Amazon gains on upbeat Cyber Monday

11/28/2022 | 10:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window)

*

Cyber Monday spends to hit record $11.6 bln - report

*

Biogen down after death in Alzheimer drug trial

*

Indexes off: Dow 0.47%, S&P 0.60%, Nasdaq 0.35%

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes fell on Monday amid worries about protests in major Chinese cities against strict COVID-19 policies, although gains in Amazon helped limit losses as Cyber Monday sales were set for a record.

Shares of the e-commerce giant rose 2% following an industry report that spending on Cyber Monday, the biggest U.S. online shopping day, might go as high as $11.6 billion, encouraged by some of the biggest discounts and deals to attract inflation-wary consumers.

The biggest drag on the benchmark S&P 500 index, however, were Apple Inc shares, which fell 1.5% after a report that the company would see a further shortfall in production due to unrest at the world's biggest iPhone factory in China.

Rare protests in major Chinese cities over the weekend against the country's strict zero-COVID curbs have hit growth expectations in the world's second-largest economy.

"If these protests continue, it could disrupt supply chains and the reopenings, a glimpse of which we saw earlier this year," said Brian Klimke, director of investment research at Cetera Financial Group. "It will continue to weigh on investors' minds going forward."

The S&P 500 energy index fell 2.5% and led declines among main sectors, as oil prices dropped close to their lowest this year after news of China protests.

Trading in other growth stocks, including Microsoft Corp , Meta Platforms Inc, Nvidia Corp, Netflix Inc and Tesla Inc, were mixed.

At 10:01 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 160.29 points, or 0.47%, at 34,186.74, the S&P 500 was down 24.31 points, or 0.60%, at 4,001.81, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 39.21 points, or 0.35%, at 11,187.15.

All three indexes ended the Thanksgiving week with gains, led by the Dow, which rose 1.78%.

Among other stocks, Biogen Inc fell 2.3% following a report of death in its experimental Alzheimer's drug trial.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc

jumped

6.4% after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration accepted the company's marketing application for experimental gene therapy.

For the week, investors will keep a close watch on nonfarm payrolls for November, the second estimate for third-quarter gross domestic product and consumer confidence this month.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 2.86-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and for a 1.66-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded eight new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 45 new highs and 51 new lows. (Reporting by Ankika Biswas and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. 0.57% 94.15 Delayed Quote.-43.97%
APPLE INC. -1.94% 145.289 Delayed Quote.-16.59%
BIOGEN INC. -3.82% 293.19 Delayed Quote.27.19%
BRENT OIL -1.12% 82.48 Delayed Quote.7.57%
DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL -0.73% 34089.37 Real-time Quote.-5.48%
META PLATFORMS, INC. -1.91% 109.445 Delayed Quote.-66.88%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -1.90% 243.0301 Delayed Quote.-26.41%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE -0.89% 11125.78 Real-time Quote.-28.24%
NETFLIX, INC. -0.71% 283.85 Delayed Quote.-52.60%
NVIDIA CORPORATION -1.37% 160.61 Delayed Quote.-44.68%
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS, INC. 3.48% 118.65 Delayed Quote.27.23%
TESLA, INC. 0.84% 185.09 Delayed Quote.-48.09%
THE GLIMPSE GROUP, INC. 5.52% 4.78 Delayed Quote.-54.06%
WTI -0.97% 75.352 Delayed Quote.1.56%
Latest news "Economy"
11:06aDiphtheria cases rise among migrants arriving in Britain - UK health agency
RE
11:04aBitcoin falls to us session low of $16,082, now down 2.04% on th…
RE
11:03aEuro gives up earlier gains against us dollar to be little chang…
RE
11:01aChina's anti-lockdown protests shake stocks and oil
RE
10:56aBritain's BT nears union deal with new cost-of-living pay rise
RE
10:54aFrontera, CGX postpone Guyana well drilling
RE
10:52aBuffalo supermarket shooting suspect pleads guilty to murder
RE
10:47aActing in the best interest of clients is top priority and conti…
RE
10:46aCongo Republic forecasts economic growth of 2.6% in 2022
RE
10:46aBlockfi will continue to work on recovering all obligations owed…
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Exclusive: 100-mile strike weapon weighed for Ukraine as arms makers wr..
2Cyber Monday set for record sales of $11.2 billion as shoppers wait for..
3AB INBEV : JP Morgan raises its recommendation from Sell to Buy
4Take Five: Everything to play for
5Credit Suisse bonds slide, CDS rise

HOT NEWS