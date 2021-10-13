Wall St mostly up on Nasdaq and growth stocks, takes Fed minutes in stride

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
* JPMorgan falls, BlackRock gains after earnings
* Apple falls after report of lower iPhone production
* Indexes: Dow down 0.1%, S&P up 0.1%, Nasdaq up 0.5%
Oct 13 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks were mostly higher on
Wednesday in afternoon trading, led by gains in the Nasdaq and
shares of big growth names including Amazon.com and Microsoft.
The S&P 500 briefly added to gains following the release of
minutes from the September Federal Reserve policy meeting.
The minutes showed U.S. central bankers signaled they could
start reducing crisis-era support for the economy in
mid-November, though they remained divided over how much of a
threat high inflation poses and how soon they may need to raise
interest rates.
Earlier, a Labor Department report showed consumer prices
increased solidly in September, further strengthening the case
for a Fed interest-rate hike.
JPMorgan Chase & Co fell 2.7% and was among the
biggest drags on the Dow and S&P 500 even though its
third-quarter earnings beat expectations, helped by global
dealmaking boom and release of more loan loss reserves.
"The market is in a show-me phase" with earnings, said Jim
Awad, senior managing director at Clearstead Advisors LLC in New
York.
"My hope is that stronger-looking guidance" will help to
support prices, he said.
Mega-caps growth names including Amazon.com Inc,
Google-parent Alphabet and Microsoft Corp all
rose.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 54.74 points,
or 0.16%, to 34,323.6, the S&P 500 gained 4.56 points, or
0.10%, to 4,355.21 and the Nasdaq Composite added 69.98
points, or 0.48%, to 14,535.90.
BlackRock Inc rose 3.7% after the world's largest
money manager beat quarterly profit estimates as an improving
economy helped boost its assets under management, driving up fee
income.
Bank of America, Citigroup, Wells Fargo
and Morgan Stanley will report results on
Thursday, while Goldman Sachs will publish earnings on
Friday.
Analysts expect corporate America to report strong profit
growth in the third quarter at a time when worries about supply
chain problems and higher prices are affecting businesses
emerging from the pandemic.
Among other stocks, Apple Inc fell 0.8% after a
report said the iPhone marker was planning to cut production of
its iPhone 13.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a
1.50-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.17-to-1 ratio favored advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 6 new 52-week highs and 8 new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 46 new highs and 50 new lows.
