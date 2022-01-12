Wall St opens higher as in-line inflation data calms nerves

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher
on Wednesday after consumer prices data that largely met
expectations eased some concerns about faster-than-expected
interest rate hikes, with big technology stocks leading the
advance.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 84.14 points,
or 0.23%, at the open to 36,336.16.
The S&P 500 opened higher by 15.52 points, or 0.33%,
at 4,728.59, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 109.65
points, or 0.72%, to 15,263.10 at the opening bell.
(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)