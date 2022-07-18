Wall St opens higher on Goldman profit beat, easing rate-hike bets

July 18 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher
on Monday after Goldman Sachs beat profit expectations,
extending last week's positive momentum amid easing bets of a
super-sized interest-rate hike by the Federal Reserve.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 187.72 points,
or 0.60%, at the open to 31,475.98. The S&P 500 opened
higher by 20.63 points, or 0.53%, at 3,883.79, while the Nasdaq
Composite gained 109.22 points, or 0.95%, to 11,561.64
at the opening bell.
(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya
Soni)