Wall St opens higher on gains in Walgreens, Best Buy

11/22/2022 | 09:36am EST
Nov 22 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Tuesday, with gains in shares of Walgreens and Best Buy helping investors assuage worries around the economic fallout from stricter COVID-19 curbs in China.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 109.8 points, or 0.33%, at the open to 33810.05. The S&P 500 rose 15.6 points, or 0.39%, at the open to 3965.51, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 34.0 points, or 0.31%, to 11058.559 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2022
