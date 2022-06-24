Log in
Wall St opens higher with broad-based gains

06/24/2022 | 09:35am EDT
June 24 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday as signs of slowing economic growth and falling commodity prices eased expectations over how high the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates to rein in inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 169.58 points, or 0.55%, at the open to 30,846.94. The S&P 500 opened higher by 26.02 points, or 0.69%, at 3,821.75, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 119.12 points, or 1.06%, to 11,351.31 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)


© Reuters 2022
