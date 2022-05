The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 185.92 points, or 0.57%, at the open to 32,468.67. The S&P 500 opened lower by 36.87 points, or 0.90%, at 4,051.98, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 193.84 points, or 1.62%, to 11,790.68 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)