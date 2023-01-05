Advanced search
Wall St opens lower as labor data fans rate hike fears

01/05/2023 | 09:32am EST
Jan 5 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Thursday after further evidence of a strong labor market spurred worries that the Federal Reserve could keep raising interest rates for longer than expected.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 78.05 points, or 0.23%, at the open to 33,191.72.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 13.23 points, or 0.34%, at 3,839.74, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 68.45 points, or 0.65%, to 10,390.31 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL -1.16% 32870.47 Real-time Quote.0.37%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE -1.46% 10300.31 Real-time Quote.-0.07%
