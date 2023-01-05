Wall St opens lower as labor data fans rate hike fears

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened
lower on Thursday after further evidence of a strong labor
market spurred worries that the Federal Reserve could keep
raising interest rates for longer than expected.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 78.05 points,
or 0.23%, at the open to 33,191.72.
The S&P 500 opened lower by 13.23 points, or 0.34%,
at 3,839.74, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 68.45
points, or 0.65%, to 10,390.31 at the opening bell.
(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)