Wall St opens lower as rate hike worries slam growth stocks

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Monday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq leading losses, as investors worried about hawkish signals from U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers in the face of slowing economic growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 120.15 points, or 0.36%, at the open to 33,586.59.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 33.40 points, or 0.79%, at 4,195.08, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 182.05 points, or 1.43%, to 12,523.16 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)