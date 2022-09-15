Advanced search
News: Latest News
Wall St opens lower as rate worries linger

09/15/2022 | 09:34am EDT
Sept 15 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Thursday as a slew of economic data pointed to resilience of the U.S. economy, likely keeping the Federal Reserve on track for aggressive interest rate hikes to tame inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 10.41 points, or 0.03%, at the open to 31,124.68. The S&P 500 opened lower by 13.60 points, or 0.34%, at 3,932.41, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 86.44 points, or 0.74%, to 11,633.24 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)


