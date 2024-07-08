July 8 (Reuters) - Wall Street's top regulator no longer expects to move ahead with proposed "swing pricing" regulations on the management of liquidity at so-called open-end funds, choosing instead to issue a fresh proposal after facing industry opposition, according to a regulatory agenda on Monday.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in 2022 issued the proposal which it said would help such funds, in which investors can redeem their shares on a daily basis, better prepare for conditions of stress like those seen at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. (Reporting by Douglas Gillison)