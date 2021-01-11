Wall St retreats from all-time highs after strong run; Twitter slumps

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
* Twitter slumps after Trump's account suspension
* Boeing falls after 737-500 jet crash
* Indexes down: Dow 0.24%, S&P 0.36%, Nasdaq 0.68%
Jan 11 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes slipped from
record levels on Monday as investors locked in gains after a
strong rally, with prospects of President Donald Trump's
impeachment trial stoking fears of a delay in further pandemic
relief.
U.S. House Democrats introduced a resolution containing a
single article of impeachment against Trump, accusing him of
inciting insurrection over a violent attack on the Capitol last
week.
"The market got a little bit worried that if the legislators
get distracted with impeachment, the stimulus might get delayed
or they might have more difficulty getting enough votes to get a
larger package," said Thomas Hayes, managing member at Great
Hill Capital LLC in New York.
"The market wants to see that (additional stimulus) get out
as quickly as possible."
Bets on a rebound in business activity in 2021 fueled by
COVID-19 vaccine rollouts, larger stimulus checks and
infrastructure spending under the Biden administration have
underpinned Wall Street's rise to recent peaks, with focus
shifting to economy-linked stocks from tech-heavy growth names.
Shares of the micro-blogging site Twitter Inc
slumped 5.3% after it permanently suspended Trump's account. Its
shares were still up about 178% since Trump took office in 2016.
Other Big Tech firms Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc-owned
Google and Apple Inc fell between 1.1% and
2.0% as they took their strongest actions yet against Trump to
limit his social media reach.
Eight of the 11 major S&P sectors were down with consumer
discretionary being the biggest loser, weighed down by
a near 5% drop in Tesla Inc after a 11-day winning
streak.
Healthcare stocks hit a record high for the fifth
straight session.
After official data pointed to a significant slowdown in
labor market recovery on Friday, investors will focus on
inflation, retail sales and consumer sentiment indicators this
week to gauge the extent of economic damage.
Fourth-quarter results from JP Morgan, Citi
and Wells Fargo on Friday will kick off the earnings
season, which could offer more clues if company executives
reflect the enthusiasm of a rebound in 2021 earnings and the
economy.
"People are taking profits ahead of the earnings season, and
investors are beginning to reflect on the market's heights,"
said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital
Securities in New York.
"This Friday the earnings season begins, and with the market
at high levels, the question is will this justify the current
price-earnings structure."
At 12:02 p.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average
fell 75.17 points, or 0.24%, to 31,022.80, the S&P 500
lost 13.81 points, or 0.36%, to 3,810.87, and the Nasdaq
Composite lost 89.28 points, or 0.68%, to 13,112.70.
Boeing Co fell 2% after a 737-500 jet operated by
Indonesia's Sriwijaya Air crashed on Saturday, with 62 people on
board.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.7-to-1 ratio
on the NYSE and a 1.2-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.
The S&P 500 posted 34 new 52-week highs and no new low,
while the Nasdaq recorded 188 new highs and 8 new lows.
(Reporting by Medha Singh, Devik Jain and Ambar Warrick in
Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel, Arun Koyyur and Shounak
Dasgupta)