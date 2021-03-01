Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
* U.S. bond market rout eases
* J&J's COVID-19 vaccine to be available in 1-2 days
* Energy, bank stocks rise
* Futures up: Dow 1%, S&P 1.1%, Nasdaq 1.5%
March 1 (Reuters) - Wall Street's major averages were set to
open sharply higher on Monday as bond markets calmed after a
month-long selloff, while encouraging updates on the vaccine and
stimulus fronts strengthened bets over a swift economic
recovery.
Shares of cruise liner and hotel operators, and carriers
including Carnival Corp, Hilton, Delta Air Lines
Inc and American Airlines gained between 1.8%
and 4.6% premarket.
Johnson & Johnson rose 1.8% as it began shipping its
single-dose shot vaccine after it became the third authorized
COVID-19 vaccine in the United States over the weekend.
President Joe Biden scored his first legislative win as the
House of Representatives passed his $1.9 trillion coronavirus
relief package early Saturday. The bill now moves to the Senate.
U.S. bond yields eased on Monday after a swift rise last
month on expectations of accelerated inflation due to bets on an
economic rebound. The U.S. 10-year treasury yield eased to
1.446% after hitting a one-year high of 1.614%.
"The angst over rising yields is going to subside with yield
levels clearly calming down while positive vaccine and stimulus
updates will also support (markets) as it's very good news for
the economy and corporate earnings," said Art Hogan, chief
market strategist at National Securities in New York.
Sectors that stand to benefit more from an economic rebound
outperformed, with lenders Bank of America Corp,
Citigroup Inc and JPMorgan Chase & Co jumping
between 1.3% and 2.2%, and energy firms Chevron Corp and
Exxon Mobil Corp between 1.8% and 2.6%.
Wall Street's main indexes ended lower last week, with the
Nasdaq suffering its worst week in four months, as a rise in
long-dormant yields signaled bonds are more serious investment
competition, sparking a pullback in high-valuation tech stocks.
Apple, Microsoft Corp, Facebook Inc
and Amazon.com Inc rebounded between 1% and 1.9% on
Monday.
At 8:12 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis were up 333 points, or
1.08% and S&P 500 E-minis were up 43.25 points, or
1.14%. Nasdaq 100 E-minis were up 167.25 points, or
1.3%.
Later in the day, investors will look to ISM's U.S.
manufacturing activity data for February which is expected to be
largely unchanged from January.
Warren Buffett's enthusiasm for the future of America and
his company Berkshire Hathaway Inc has not been dimmed
by the coronavirus pandemic, according to his annual letter to
investors. Berkshire's shares rose about 2.3%.
Perrigo Company Plc jumped about 9% as the consumer
healthcare products company said it would sell its
underperforming generic drugs business for $1.55 billion.
(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)