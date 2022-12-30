Wall St set to end challenging year with steep drop

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
Wall St eyes first annual drop in four years
U.S.-listed shares of Shaw Communications jump
Indexes down: Dow 0.97%, S&P 500 1.10%, Nasdaq 1.12%
Dec 30 (Reuters) -
U.S. stocks fell on Friday as growth shares dipped in the
final trading session of a year marked by aggressive interest
rate hikes to curb inflation, recession fears, the
Russia-Ukraine war and rising concerns over COVID cases in
China.
Wall Street's three main indexes are on track for their
first yearly drop since 2018 as an era of loose monetary policy
ended with the Federal Reserve's fastest pace of rate hikes
since the 1980s.
The indexes are also set to post their biggest yearly
declines since the 2008 financial crisis, largely driven by
growth shares as the Fed's rate hikes boosted U.S. Treasury
yields and made stocks less attractive.
Growth stocks have been under pressure from rising yields
for much of 2022 and have underperformed their economically
linked value peers, reversing a trend that had lasted for much
of the past decade.
Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Microsoft
Corp, Nvidia Corp, Amazon.com Inc,
Tesla Inc are among the worst drags on the S&P 500
growth index, down between 28% and 66% in 2022.
The S&P 500 growth index has fallen about 30.5% this
year, while the value index is down 7.7%, with investors
preferring high dividend-yielding sectors with steady earnings
such as energy.
Energy has recorded stellar annual gains of 58% due
to a surge in oil prices.
Ten of the 11 S&P sector indexes dropped on
Friday, led by real estate and utilities.
"The housing market has really slowed down and the
values of people's homes have declined off of the highs earlier
this year," said J. Bryant Evans, investment advisor and
portfolio manager at Cozad Asset Management in Champaign,
Illinois.
"That, along with a slightly weakening job picture, is
probably affecting ... the market right now economically. And
then on the back of everyone's mind is China as they loosen up
their policies toward COVID restrictions and as they open up
their economy."
The focus has turned to the 2023 corporate earnings outlook,
with growing concern about the likelihood of a recession.
Still, signs of U.S. economic resilience have fueled worries
that rates could stay higher for longer, though easing
inflationary pressures have raised hopes of dialed-down rate
hikes.
Money market participants see 65% odds of a 25-basis-point
hike in the Fed's February meeting, with rates expected to peak
at 4.97% by mid-2023.
At 3:00 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average
fell 321.86 points, or 0.97%, to 32,898.94; the S&P 500
lost 42.36 points, or 1.10%, at 3,806.92; and the Nasdaq
Composite dropped 117.38 points, or 1.12%, to 10,360.70.
U.S.-listed shares of Shaw Communications Inc
jumped 9.6% after Canada's antitrust tribunal approved rival
Rogers Communications Inc's C$20 billion ($14.77
billion) bid for the telecom company.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by a
2.42-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.77-to-1 ratio favored decliners.
The S&P 500 posted no new 52-week highs and no new lows;
the Nasdaq Composite recorded 56 new highs and 116 new lows.
