Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Wall St set to open at fresh highs on fiscal aid relief, vaccine optimism

12/29/2020 | 09:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A Christmas tree is pictured outside the New York Stock Exchange

(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes were set to open at fresh record highs on Tuesday as bets that fiscal aid will speed up a vaccine-led recovery in the economy boosted sentiment in the final days of the year.

After U.S. President Donald Trump signed a long-awaited $2.3 trillion fiscal bill, restoring jobless benefits and averting a federal government shutdown, the three main indexes closed at all-time highs on Monday, led by pandemic-battered stocks.

A proposal to increase the COVID-19 payment checks to $2,000 from $600 is before the Republican-controlled Senate, where it faces a much tougher path for approval. The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives had approved the proposal on Monday.

Meanwhile, more than 2 million Americans have been inoculated, helping investors overlook a surge in infections that topped 19 million, with California, a major U.S. virus hot spot, likely to extend strict stay-at-home orders.

"The market is seeing the additional stimulus as a way to get through at least the short term with money being put into the hands of individuals," said Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager at Dakota Wealth in Fairfield, Connecticut.

"The focus is that people are going to probably most likely spend that (money), which would help the economy progress a little bit further."

Unprecedented monetary as well as fiscal stimulus and positive vaccine data have helped the S&P 500 recover from a virus-led crash in March.

The benchmark index is looking at its best fourth-quarter performance since 2011 as investors returned to economically-sensitive stocks from the so called 'stay-at-home' plays on hopes of economic recovery.

At 08:33 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis were up 125 points, or 0.41%, S&P 500 E-minis were up 14 points, or 0.38%. Nasdaq 100 E-minis were up 56.25 points, or 0.44%.

Trading volumes is expected to be thin in a historically strong final week for equities, with worries over a mutating coronavirus strain and upcoming U.S. Senate runoffs in Georgia posing as short-term concerns.

Shares of planemaker Boeing Co added 1.3% in pre-market trade as American Airlines was set to restart U.S. 737 MAX commercial flights on Tuesday morning.

Cruise operators Royal Caribbean Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and Carnival Corp rose between 1.3% and 2%, while stocks of major airline operators rose between 0.7% and 1.3%, with American Airlines leading gains on hopes of a gradual recovery in travel demand.

Walt Disney Co gained 0.8% after a report that said Disney+ streaming service saw a jump in its mobile app downloads over the Christmas holiday.

(Reporting by Devik Jain and Supriya R in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

By Devik Jain and Supriya R


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 2.55% 16.06 Delayed Quote.-44.00%
CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC 4.17% 21.71 Delayed Quote.-59.00%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.68% 30403.97 Delayed Quote.5.82%
NASDAQ 100 1.01% 12838.861164 Delayed Quote.47.01%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.74% 12899.423155 Delayed Quote.42.71%
NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD. 3.86% 25.53 Delayed Quote.-56.29%
ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD 3.16% 72.89 Delayed Quote.-45.40%
S&P 500 0.87% 3735.36 Delayed Quote.15.62%
THE BOEING COMPANY -0.49% 216.09 Delayed Quote.-33.34%
THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY 2.95% 178.86 Delayed Quote.23.67%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:25aSpain's GDP contraction likely wider than 10%, PM says
RE
09:22aU.S. Senate wrangles over $2,000 stimulus checks, defense veto as deadline looms
RE
09:17aARGO : Blockchain Applies to Trade on the OTCQB Venture Market in the US
BU
09:17aU.S. Home-Price Growth Accelerated in October
DJ
09:15aCBS STATISTICS NETHERLANDS : Almost 4 thousand deaths in week 51
PU
09:11aBEA BUREAU OF ECONOMIC ANALYSIS : U.S. International Investment Position Third Quarter 2020
PU
09:09aCENTRAL BANK OF HUNGARY : Public Finance Report, October 2020
PU
09:06aSpain's pm sanchez says minimum wage will remain unchanged in 2021
RE
09:04aWall St set to open at fresh highs on fiscal aid relief, vaccine optimism
RE
09:02aSpain's pm sanchez says gdp will contract by more than 10% this year
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MEITUAN DIANPING : Alibaba's $10 billion buyback plan fails to halt stock slide as regulatory concerns mount
2Brexit trade deal sparks relief but UK market will bear scars
3DOW JONES 30 : Tech's reign over U.S. stock market to be tested in 2021
4AMAZON.COM, INC. : Stock-picking hedge funds land investors double-digit gains in 2020
5GRAYSCALE ETHEREUM TRUST : Big tech bets and cryptocurrencies power 2020's top U.S. funds

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ