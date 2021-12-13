Wall St set to open higher as Apple leads; Fed meeting awaited

* Apple closes in on becoming first $3 trillion company
* Pfizer to buy Arena Pharma, shares of both companies rise
* Futures up: Dow 0.06%, S&P 0.21%, Nasdaq 0.39%
Dec 13 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks were set to rise on Monday,
led by gains in Apple which neared $3 trillion in market
capitalization, while investors braced for a Federal Reserve
meeting later this week where it will likely signal faster
tapering of monetary stimulus.
Apple Inc shares rose 1.4% in premarket trading
after J.P. Morgan raised its price target on the iPhone maker's
shares to the highest on Wall Street. It was poised to become
the first company in the world to hit $3 trillion in market
value.
"When you see big companies like (Apple) do well, it
basically means that people are gravitating towards quality. Big
companies that are very profitable, that have very strong cash
flows are really considered a safe haven in many cases," said
Randy Frederick, managing director of trading and derivatives at
Charles Schwab.
Other technology and communications stocks including Meta
Platforms Inc, Microsoft Corp, Netflix Inc
and Alphabet Inc also gained between 0.2% and
0.7%.
Wall Street's main indexes have recouped most of their
declines from late November after the new Omicron variant of the
coronavirus was detected, with the S&P 500 index hitting
an all-time closing high on Friday.
Market participants have been buying up shares of mega-cap
growth companies, along with many industrial bellwethers and
value-oriented stocks, with many analysts pointing to investors
buying the dip after the steep selloff caused by Omicron
worries.
The Fed's policy decision still remains a top event for
markets, with bets running high that the U.S. central bank will
hint at a faster tapering of asset buying and an earlier start
to raising interest rates.
A Reuters poll of economists sees the central bank hiking
key interest rates from near zero to 0.25-0.50% in the third
quarter of next year, followed by another in the fourth quarter.
Positive updates about vaccines and antibody cocktails to
combat the new variant, along with a recent reading on inflation
that was in line with consensus, have also kept sentiment
afloat.
However, travel-related stocks fell on Monday after at least
one patient died in the United Kingdom after contracting the
Omicron variant of the coronavirus.
Shares of Carnival Corp and American Airlines
fell more than 1% each to lead declines among cruise
operators and air carriers.
"The big unknown is still the Omicron variant and we don't
know just yet how that may affect markets and the economy but as
long as that uncertainty exists the volatility is probably going
to remain higher," Frederick said.
At 8:14 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 21 points, or
0.06%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 10 points, or 0.21%, and
Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 63.5 points, or 0.39%.
Pfizer Inc rose 1.3% as it agreed to acquire Arena
Pharmaceuticals in a $6.7 billion all-cash deal. Shares
of Arena surged 90.4%.
(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Bansari Mayur Kamdar in
Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)