Wall St set to open lower as Omicron's spread stokes fears of tighter curbs

* Travel stocks lead declines, Big Tech shares drop
* Biogen rises on plans to cut price of Alzheimer's drug by
half
* Futures down: Dow 1.26%, S&P 1.34%, Nasdaq 1.53%
Dec 20 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes were set for a weak
opening on Monday, dragged by concerns about the impact of
tighter COVID-19 curbs on the global economy, and a potentially
devastating setback to President Joe Biden's investment bill.
Surging global infections of the Omicron coronavirus variant
has sparked worries in financial markets, as many European
nations and Britain weigh the possibility of restrictions during
Christmas.
Travel stocks fell the most in premarket trading. United
Airlines dropped 3.3% to lead declines among major U.S.
carriers. Royal Caribbean Group slipped 3.4% after the
cruise operator said 48 people on its Symphony of the Seas
cruise ship tested positive for COVID-19.
"Typically what happens in Europe is a bit of a preview for
what we see in the United States. So, if we see a lot more
infections in the U.S., it could stress hospitals, make people
less reluctant to get out, spend, and partake in the economy.
That's definitely a cause of concern," said Chris Zaccarelli,
chief investment officer at Independent Advisor Alliance.
Mega-cap growth stocks extended their slide from the
previous session, with Tesla Inc, Apple Inc,
Meta Platforms and Microsoft Corp down between
1.7% and 2%.
Denting the market's sentiment further, U.S. Senator Joe
Manchin said on Sunday that he would not support President Joe
Biden's $1.75 trillion domestic investment bill.
Goldman Sachs trimmed its quarterly U.S. GDP forecasts for
2022, in response to Manchin's comments.
The developments come after the Federal Reserve's decision
last week to end its pandemic-era stimulus faster, with the
central bank signaling at least three quarter-percentage-point
interest rate hikes by the end of 2022.
"You have to believe that if the stimulus does not go
through because they can't get Senator Manchin's support, and
Omicron wreaks some havoc with the economy, then clearly the Fed
is going to have to slow down their plans to raise rates,"
Zaccarelli said.
At 8:17 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 444 points,
or 1.26%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 62 points, or 1.34%,
and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 241.75 points, or
1.53%.
Biogen Inc rose 2.3% after the drugmaker said it
would slash the price of its Alzheimer's disease drug by about
50%.
Energy and industrial bellwethers also declined, with
Chevron Corp, 3M Co and Caterpillar Inc
falling over 2% each.
(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru;
editing by Uttaresh.V)