Wall St set to rise after Monday's selloff as earnings take center stage

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.)
* Xilinx jumps on $35 bln buyout deal from AMD
* Merck up after raising profit forecast
* Pfizer, Eli Lilly fall after results
* Futures up: Dow 0.3%, S&P 0.5%, Nasdaq 0.6%
Oct 27 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes were set to
bounce on Tuesday following the benchmark S&P 500's worst day in
a month as investors parsed through a deluge of corporate
earnings, while bracing for volatility ahead of Election Day.
Merck & Co Inc gained 1.2% premarket as it raised
its full-year earnings forecast. Drugmaker Eli Lilly and Co
fell about 4% after its quarterly profit took a hit from
increased costs to develop a COVID-19 treatment.
Microsoft Corp firmed 0.8% in the run-up to its
results after the closing bell. Apple Inc, Amazon.com
, Google-parent Alphabet and Facebook Inc
, which account for about a fifth of the S&P 500's total
value, also report results this week.
"Overhanging the market is the growth of the virus in the
U.S., and technology in particular seems the least exposed
sector," said Rick Meckler, partner, Cherry Lane Investments, a
family investment office in New Vernon, New Jersey.
"A focus on the big technology companies may move this
market to rally despite the problems the virus is creating."
Record number of new coronavirus infections in the United
States and some European countries and a stalled U.S. fiscal
stimulus raised worries about a fledgling economic recovery,
sending the three major U.S. stock indexes to near four-week
lows on Monday.
Wall Street's fear gauge hovered at its highest level
in nearly two months on uncertainty about the outcome of the
election.
Democratic challenger Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump
in national polls but the race is much tighter in battleground
states which determine the election outcome.
At 08:09 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis were up 0.32% at
27,669 points and S&P 500 E-minis rose 0.46% to 3,409
points. Nasdaq 100 E-minis were up 0.61% at 11,563
points.
Insurer American International Group Inc jumped 6.4%
after its board approved a plan to separate the life and
retirement business from the rest of the company, and named
President Peter Zaffino as chief executive officer, effective
next year.
Semiconductor designer Advanced Micro Devices Inc
rose 0.3% as it agreed to buy Xilinx Inc in a $35
billion all-stock deal that will intensify its battle with Intel
Corp in the data center chip market. Xilinx shares
soared about 15%.
Industrial companies 3M Co and Caterpillar Inc
also dropped about 1% after reporting results.
(Reporting by Medha Singh and Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru;
Editing by Anil D'Silva and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)