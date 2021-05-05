Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Wall St set to rise on growth stocks bounce, strong ADP data

05/05/2021 | 08:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The front facade of the NYSE is seen in New York

(Reuters) -Wall Street's main indexes were set to open higher on Wednesday as megacap stocks bounced from a steep sell-off in the previous session, while a survey showed a solid rise in private jobs in April.

Technology-related companies including Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc, Tesla Inc and Alphabet Inc rose between 0.4% and 1.3% in premarket trading.

Value stocks, that stand to benefit more from economic recovery, also gained, with oil major Chevron Corp adding 1.1%, lender Goldman Sachs Group Inc up 0.3% and heavy machinery maker Caterpillar Inc gaining 0.5%.

"The reopening optimism is back driving the markets today, with investors realizing that the sell-off yesterday was probably a bit overdone," said Fiona Cincotta, senior financial markets analyst at City Index in London.

The S&P 500 value index has risen 15.1% so far in the year, while its growth counterpart is up 7.1%.

A rally that pushed the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes to record high last week has hit a snag as investors try to find the balance between improving economic data, strong earnings along with unprecedented fiscal stimulus and whether the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Tuesday she sees no inflation problem brewing, downplaying earlier comments that rate hikes may be needed to stop the economy overheating as President Joe Biden's spending plans boost growth.

The initial comments made by Yellen deepened a sell-off in tech stocks on Tuesday, as investors worried higher rates would weigh on valuations of growth companies.

"I think there is the thought in the market that rate hike will be coming, but it's still not quite on the radar just yet. Powell has worked very hard to drum that message home," City Index's Cincotta said.

The ADP National Employment Report showed U.S. private payrolls increased in April as companies rushed to boost production amid a surge in demand, powered by massive government aid and rising vaccinations against COVID-19.

A more comprehensive reading in the form of the Labor Department's non-farm payrolls data is due Friday.

Also on the radar is the Institute for Supply Management's non-manufacturing purchasing managers' index, which is expected to show a slight rise in April from March.

At 8:33 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 75 points, or 0.22%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 15.75 points, or 0.38%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 79 points, or 0.58%.

Ride-hailing company Lyft Inc rose 4.6% after it surprised Wall Street with significantly lower losses than expected.

Rival Uber Technologies Inc is set to report earnings after markets close on Wednesday.

T-Mobile US Inc gained 2% as it raised its full-year postpaid subscriber net additions forecast.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

By Shreyashi Sanyal and Sruthi Shankar


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -1.55% 2306.83 Delayed Quote.31.62%
AMAZON.COM, INC. -2.20% 3311.87 Delayed Quote.3.98%
APPLE INC. -3.54% 127.85 Delayed Quote.-3.65%
FACEBOOK INC -1.31% 318.36 Delayed Quote.16.55%
LYFT, INC. -1.56% 56.19 Delayed Quote.14.37%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -1.62% 247.79 Delayed Quote.13.24%
T-MOBILE US -2.26% 128.48 Delayed Quote.-4.72%
TESLA, INC. -1.65% 673.6 Delayed Quote.-4.54%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:57aGM profit shrugs off chip shortage with high-priced pickups, SUVs
RE
08:54aHilton earnings disappoint as pandemic pains linger, shares fall
RE
08:51aPakistan seeks easing of 'tough conditions' on $6 billion IMF loan - minister
RE
08:49aWall St set to rise on growth stocks bounce, strong ADP data
RE
08:46aEU unveils plan to cut dependency on China, others
RE
08:42aEye on China, EU drafts rules to curb state-backed foreign buyers
RE
08:41aCanadian pension fund reviews options for Spain's Eolia, sources say
RE
08:39aFTI CONSULTING  : Bolsters Cybersecurity Practice Globally with Three Appointments
PU
08:39aCanada Monetary Reserves Increase $862 Million in April
DJ
08:37aU.S. PRIVATE PAYROLLS INCREASE SOLIDLY IN APRIL : Adp
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ANALYSIS: Buffett's ESG snub risks alienating Wall Street
2TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING C : TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING : Facing chips shortage, Biden may s..
3Europe leads stock market recovery on firmer business growth
4Meme-based cryptocurrency Dogecoin soars 40% to all-time high
5NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : (NAS) - Ex. preferential rights today

HOT NEWS
CATEGORIES
FREE SERVICES
SOLUTIONS
ÉDITIONS BOURSE
ABOUT
Logo
twitter youtube appstore
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ