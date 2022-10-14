Wall St slides as earning season starts with profit drop for big banks

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window.)
*
JPM reports higher-than-expected Q3 profit
*
UnitedHealth up on raising FY22 profit forecast
*
Nasdaq index set for weekly losses
*
Indexes down: Dow 0.64%, S&P 1.28%, Nasdaq 1.64%
Oct 14 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell on Friday as the
earning season started with a drop in profit for big banks, with
the main indexes quickly giving up an initial bounce after
Russia signaled an end to its military mobilization.
JPMorgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley,
Citigroup Inc and Wells Fargo & Co reported a
slide in net income as choppy markets hurt investment banking
activity and lenders set aside more funds to cover loan
defaults.
JPMorgan, however, beat market expectations for profit and
along with UnitedHealth Group Inc, which raised its
annual profit forecast, limited declines on the blue-chip Dow
. The investment bank was up 2.87% and UnitedHealth 2.95%.
Analysts now expect profit for S&P 500 companies to have
risen just 3.6% from a year ago, much lower than an 11.1%
increase expected at the start of July, according to Refinitiv
data.
"JPM is a beneficiary of these higher rates on their loan
books, Wells Fargo would have had the same positive result but
they've decided to boost their loan reserves and improve on
capital adequacy ratios," said Siddharth Singhai, chief
investment officer at Ironhold Capital in New York.
"I don't believe there's anything that has changed
significantly when it comes to the fundamental economics of
banking. Short-term differential will close out eventually."
Market participants are closely tracking the earnings season
for any impact on corporate profit from higher prices and the
Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hikes.
Meanwhile, tensions around the Ukraine invasion eased a bit
after Russian President Vladimir Putin said the "partial
mobilization" announced last month would be over within two
weeks.
At 10:42 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average
was down 191.91 points, or 0.64%, at 29,846.81, the S&P 500
was down 47.10 points, or 1.28%, at 3,622.81, and the
Nasdaq Composite was down 174.31 points, or 1.64%, at
10,474.84.
The energy sector index fell 2%, tracking a drop in
crude oil prices.
At the end of a week that saw high inflation readings
cementing the bets in favor of a 75 basis points hike in Fed
fund rates in November, the Nasdaq and S&P 500
were set for weekly declines, while the Dow tracked small weekly
gains.
Kroger Co dropped 2.60% after the supermarket chain
said on Friday it would buy smaller rival Albertsons Companies
Inc in a $24.6 billion deal.
Investor also tracked UK politics after British Prime
Minister Liz Truss fired her finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng and
scrapped parts of their economic package in a desperate bid to
stay in power and survive the market and political turmoil.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 2.29-to-1 ratio
on the NYSE and for a 1.88-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.
The S&P index recorded five new 52-week highs and three new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 47 new highs and 66 new lows.
(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar, Ankika Biswas and Shreyashi
Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)