Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Wall St slides as economic data backs hawkish Fed

09/15/2022 | 12:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

* Railroad stocks gain as strike averted

* Retail sales up 0.3% in August vs est 0.0%

* Weekly jobless claims fall to 213,000

* Adobe slides on Figma buyout deal

* Indexes down: Dow 0.33%, S&P 0.79%, Nasdaq 1.10%

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes fell on Thursday, with technology and growth stocks leading the way as a slew of economic data pointed to resilience in the U.S. economy which could keep the Federal Reserve on track for aggressive interest rate hikes.

A hotter-than-expected consumer prices reading on Tuesday sparked Wall Street's worst selloff in more than two years as investors fully priced in a 75 basis point rate hike from the U.S. central bank next week and even saw chances of a full percentage point rate increase.

Data on Thursday showed U.S. retail sales unexpectedly rebounded in August, while another set showed the number of people filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell to the lowest level in more than three months, in signs the economy could tolerate higher interest rates.

"Today's reading for initial unemployment claims was an extremely low number," said Yung-Yu Ma, chief investment strategist, BMO Wealth Management.

"It really solidifies a 75-basis-point increase by the Fed at the upcoming meeting, but also a tighter path for the Fed going forward and reinforces Powell's notion that the labor market is a little bit too tight and he's going be looking to soften that up."

Money markets are pricing in a nearly 80% chance of a 75-basis-point hike at the Fed's policy meeting on Sept. 20-21, while placing 20% odds of a 100-bps hike next week.

The yield on two-year Treasury notes, a bellwether for interest rate expectations, touched new 14-year highs at 3.86%.

Shares of rate-sensitive growth and technology stocks tumbled as alongside the rise in bond yields.

Apple Inc, Microsoft and Alphabet Inc fell about 2% each. Netflix Inc gained 6.5% as Evercore ISI upgraded the stock to "outperform".

Banks, which tend to benefit from a rising rate environment, gained 1.6%. Healthcare stocks got a boost from health insurer Humana Inc's strong earnings forecast.

At 12:39 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 103.83 points, or 0.33%, at 31,031.26, the S&P 500 was down 31.10 points, or 0.79%, at 3,914.91, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 128.85 points, or 1.10%, at 11,590.83.

Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern gained about 1% each after U.S. railroad operators and unions secured a tentative deal to avert a rail shutdown that could have hit food and fuel supplies across the United States.

CSX Corp slipped 2.3% after it said Chief Executive Officer James Foote will retire this month.

Adobe Inc slumped 16.9% after the Photoshop maker said it would buy Figma in a cash-and-stock deal that valued the online design startup at about $20 billion.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 2.03-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and 1.14-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded no new 52-week highs and 12 new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded eight new highs and 134 new lows. (Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila, Shounak Dasgupta and Maju Samuel)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADOBE INC. -15.41% 314.59 Delayed Quote.-35.04%
ALPHABET INC. -1.05% 103.9303 Delayed Quote.-27.51%
APPLE INC. -0.81% 154.01 Delayed Quote.-12.54%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.43% 0.67256 Delayed Quote.-7.16%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.46% 1.1491 Delayed Quote.-14.98%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.22% 0.7578 Delayed Quote.-3.99%
CSX CORPORATION -2.11% 30.575 Delayed Quote.-16.94%
DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL 0.34% 31239.85 Real-time Quote.-14.32%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.29% 1.0012 Delayed Quote.-12.20%
EVERCORE INC. 2.31% 93.955 Delayed Quote.-32.49%
HUMANA AB (PUBL) 1.47% 44.95 Delayed Quote.-39.06%
HUMANA INC. 7.69% 493.66 Delayed Quote.0.96%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.46% 0.012529 Delayed Quote.-6.42%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -1.67% 248.03 Delayed Quote.-25.01%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE -0.35% 11676.79 Real-time Quote.-25.09%
NETFLIX, INC. 7.56% 241.275 Delayed Quote.-62.80%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.59% 0.59859 Delayed Quote.-12.21%
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION 1.08% 240.67 Delayed Quote.-20.04%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:23pFactbox-Why Martha's Vineyard is center stage in U.S. immigration fight
RE
01:20pU.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Will Travel To Armenia This Weekend - Politico
RE
01:20pU.s. house speaker nancy pelosi will travel to armenia…
RE
01:18pTunisian govt and union sign wages deal but no other reforms announced
RE
01:15pPeru's GDP expands 1.41% in July as growth pace slows
RE
01:15pU.s. house speaker nancy peloci will travel to armenia this week…
RE
01:14pRepublican governor of Florida flies migrants to Martha's Vineyard in political 'stunt'
RE
01:13pAIG unit Corebridge valued at over $13 billion as shares drop in debut
RE
01:07pAurora innovation ceo says co expects 'aurora driver' to be read…
RE
01:02pWorld Bank chief economist worried about 'generalized stagflation' in global economy
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. retail sales increase in August; weekly jobless claims fall
2ZALANDO : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
3Analyst recommendations: AstraZeneca, Netflix, Nordstrom, Phillips 66, ..
4Quantafuel ASA | Company presentation
5Exclusive-Tesla weighs reset for China retail strategy even as sales bo..

HOT NEWS