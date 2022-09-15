Wall St slides as economic data backs hawkish Fed

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock

* Railroad stocks gain as strike averted
* Retail sales up 0.3% in August vs est 0.0%
* Weekly jobless claims fall to 213,000
* Adobe slides on Figma buyout deal
* Indexes down: Dow 0.33%, S&P 0.79%, Nasdaq 1.10%
Sept 15 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes fell on
Thursday, with technology and growth stocks leading the way as a
slew of economic data pointed to resilience in the U.S. economy
which could keep the Federal Reserve on track for aggressive
interest rate hikes.
A hotter-than-expected consumer prices reading on Tuesday
sparked Wall Street's worst selloff in more than two years as
investors fully priced in a 75 basis point rate hike from the
U.S. central bank next week and even saw chances of a full
percentage point rate increase.
Data on Thursday showed U.S. retail sales unexpectedly
rebounded in August, while another set showed the number of
people filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell to the
lowest level in more than three months, in signs the economy
could tolerate higher interest rates.
"Today's reading for initial unemployment claims was an
extremely low number," said Yung-Yu Ma, chief investment
strategist, BMO Wealth Management.
"It really solidifies a 75-basis-point increase by the Fed
at the upcoming meeting, but also a tighter path for the Fed
going forward and reinforces Powell's notion that the labor
market is a little bit too tight and he's going be looking to
soften that up."
Money markets are pricing in a nearly 80% chance of a
75-basis-point hike at the Fed's policy meeting on Sept. 20-21,
while placing 20% odds of a 100-bps hike next week.
The yield on two-year Treasury notes, a
bellwether for interest rate expectations, touched new 14-year
highs at 3.86%.
Shares of rate-sensitive growth and technology stocks
tumbled as alongside the rise in bond yields.
Apple Inc, Microsoft and Alphabet Inc
fell about 2% each. Netflix Inc gained 6.5%
as Evercore ISI upgraded the stock to "outperform".
Banks, which tend to benefit from a rising rate
environment, gained 1.6%. Healthcare stocks got a boost
from health insurer Humana Inc's strong earnings
forecast.
At 12:39 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average
was down 103.83 points, or 0.33%, at 31,031.26, the S&P 500
was down 31.10 points, or 0.79%, at 3,914.91, and the
Nasdaq Composite was down 128.85 points, or 1.10%, at
11,590.83.
Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern gained
about 1% each after U.S. railroad operators and unions secured a
tentative deal to avert a rail shutdown that could have hit food
and fuel supplies across the United States.
CSX Corp slipped 2.3% after it said Chief Executive
Officer James Foote will retire this month.
Adobe Inc slumped 16.9% after the Photoshop maker
said it would buy Figma in a cash-and-stock deal that valued the
online design startup at about $20 billion.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 2.03-to-1
ratio on the NYSE and 1.14-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.
The S&P index recorded no new 52-week highs and 12 new lows,
while the Nasdaq recorded eight new highs and 134 new lows.
(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila, Shounak Dasgupta and Maju Samuel)