Wall St slips as bond yields surge, BofA gains on strong earnings

* Twitter gains after adopting 'poison pill'
* Bank of America boosts S&P 500
* Didi to meet on U.S. delisting plans, shares plunge
* Indexes off: Dow 0.23%, S&P 0.24%, Nasdaq 0.47%
April 18 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell on Monday as bond
yields surged to three-year highs on expectations of an
aggressive tightening in monetary policy, while financials rose
after Bank of America rounded out earnings for big Wall Street
banks with a profit beat.
Market participants are bracing for a barrage of earnings
this week that will help them assess the impact of the Ukraine
war and a spike in inflation on company financials.
The broader S&P 500 banks index rose 1.2%, lifted
by a 3% gain in shares of Bank of America Corp.
The second-largest U.S. bank by assets reported
strong growth in its consumer lending business, although its
investment banking unit took a hit from a slowdown in
deal-making.
"The earnings season so far has been living up to its
expectations," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at
Spartan Capital Securities in New York.
"There have been some negative guidance but, at large, it
looks like corporate America is likely to be able to live with
higher inflation and the higher cost of money."
Market response to bank earnings has been mixed as JPMorgan
Chase & Co, Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Citigroup
Inc have set aside a combined $3.36 billion to cover loan
losses due to risks from the Ukraine war and rising inflation.
Earnings of Netflix, Tesla Johnson &
Johnson and International Business Machines will
be in focus as they are scheduled to report later this week.
Megacap stocks such as Apple and Amazon.com
slipped as the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield
climbed to 2.850%, after hitting 2.884% earlier on
Monday, the highest since Dec. 2018.
Shares of market-leading technology and growth companies
have come under pressure recently as expectations of a string of
interest rate hikes threaten to erode their future earnings.
Tesla, however, rose 1.2% as it prepares to reopen its
Shanghai plant following a near three-week COVID shutdown.
Eight of the 11 major S&P sectors were lower. Defensive
healthcare fell more than 1% after rallying to record
highs this month amid concerns about slowing economic growth.
Energy stocks rose 0.9% as crude prices rose and
Brent topped $113 a barrel, as outages in Libya deepened concern
over tight global supply.
Overall, trading volumes were thin after the Easter break,
with European markets remaining shut on Monday.
At 11:46 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average
was down 77.55 points, or 0.23%, at 34,373.68, the S&P 500
was down 10.35 points, or 0.24%, at 4,382.24, and the
Nasdaq Composite was down 63.22 points, or 0.47%, at
13,287.86.
Charles Schwab Corp fell 8.6% after the financial
services company missed quarterly profit estimates.
Twitter rose 4.8% as the micro-blogging platform
adopted "poison pill" on Friday to restrict Tesla CEO Elon Musk
from raising his stake to beyond 15% for a one-year period.
Didi Global Inc slumped 13.8% after the Chinese
ride hailing giant said it will hold an extraordinary general
meeting on May 23 to vote on its delisting plans in the United
States.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.76-to-1 ratio
on the NYSE and a 2.36-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.
The S&P index recorded 23 new 52-week highs and 18 new lows,
while the Nasdaq recorded 42 new highs and 317 new lows.
(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar, Sruthi Shankar and Amal S
in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Anil D'Silva)