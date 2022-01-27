Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Wall St slips as chipmakers, Tesla weigh; Netflix jumps

01/27/2022 | 02:12pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes edged lower in choppy trading on Thursday as a slump in chipmakers and Tesla outweighed a rise in tech-focused firms Netflix and Microsoft.

Intel Corp tumbled 7% on a downbeat first-quarter earnings forecast also due to global supply chain disruptions.

The dismal outlook weighed on the broader segment, with the Philadelphia SE semiconductor index plunging 4.7%.

Electric-car maker crashed 8.5% after warning that supply chain issues will last throughout 2022, dragging down rivals Lucid Group and Rivian Automative more than 9% each.

The S&P 500 flirted with a correction for the fourth straight session, while the CBOE volatility index - Wall Street's fear gauge - hovered near eight-week high of 32.47 points.

U.S. stocks had opened sharply higher on Thursday, a day after the Federal Reserve's hawkish comments triggered a late-session selloff.

The Fed indicated a rate hike in March and Chair Jerome Powell warned that inflation and supply problems are more persistent than previously thought, prompting traders to raise their bets to nearly five rate hikes by December.

Markets are expected to remain volatile in the near term, said Louis Navellier, chief investment officer for Navellier & Associates, adding "it may take another two or three months of this before we settle down and refocus but in the meantime, we have the good earnings to celebrate."

Netflix Inc jumped 7% as billionaire investor William Ackman amassed a new stake in the streaming service company worth more than $1 billion.

Amazon.com, Microsoft gained 1% each, while iPhone maker Apple Inc fell ahead of its results after markets close.

The fourth-quarter earnings season is in full swing, with analysts expecting earnings from S&P 500 companies to grow 24.2% year-over-year, according to Refinitiv.

At 13:27 p.m., the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 82.48 points, or 0.24% , to 34,085.61, the S&P 500 lost 26.80 points, or 0.62 %, to 4,323.13 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 159.08 points, or 1.17 %, to 13,383.04.

The S&P 500 index would have to close 10% or more below its record closing high reached on Jan. 3 to confirm it entered correction territory. It ended 9.3% below that level on Wednesday.

Five of the 11 major S&P sectors advanced, led by gains in communication services. The energy sector hit a record high before slipping. [O/R]

The Russell 2000 index slipped 2%. The small-cap index is on track to confirming bear market territory and was last down 20% from its all-time closing peak on Nov 8.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers by a 2.6-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 3.2-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P 500 posted 17 new 52-week highs and 13 new lows while the Nasdaq recorded 18 new highs and 597 new lows.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Sriraj Kalluvila)

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Devik Jain


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 0.18% 2590.19 Delayed Quote.-10.78%
APPLE INC. -0.44% 159.0196 Delayed Quote.-10.07%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -1.27% 0.70303 Delayed Quote.-1.42%
BELIEVE -0.84% 14.408 Real-time Quote.-14.01%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.62% 1.3381 Delayed Quote.-0.16%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.61% 0.78503 Delayed Quote.0.19%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.27% 34088.91 Delayed Quote.-5.97%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.87% 1.11435 Delayed Quote.-0.59%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.40% 0.013302 Delayed Quote.-0.41%
INTEL CORPORATION -6.89% 48.1789 Delayed Quote.0.37%
LUCID GROUP, INC. -13.47% 28.94 Delayed Quote.-12.19%
META PLATFORMS, INC. 0.42% 296.22 Delayed Quote.-12.40%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 0.72% 298.96 Delayed Quote.-11.78%
NASDAQ 100 -0.74% 14063.709345 Real-time Quote.-13.16%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.95% 13409.757531 Real-time Quote.-13.44%
NETFLIX, INC. 8.81% 391.385 Delayed Quote.-40.29%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -1.24% 0.65782 Delayed Quote.-2.16%
RUSSELL CO., LTD. 8.67% 4450 End-of-day quote.-4.71%
S&P 500 -0.64% 4323.83 Delayed Quote.-8.73%
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC 6.58% 103.205 Delayed Quote.-14.75%
SERVICENOW, INC. 8.28% 524.415 Delayed Quote.-25.37%
TESLA, INC. -9.28% 850.51 Delayed Quote.-11.30%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -1.95% 77.816 Delayed Quote.5.05%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:34pOil prices extend losses, wti falls $1/bbl in post-settlement tr…
RE
02:34pBiden vows to nominate Black woman to U.S. Supreme Court by end of February
RE
02:33pExclusive-White House mulls extension of Trump-era solar tariffs, with tweaks
RE
02:30pMexico's main stock index extends losses, down 1%…
RE
02:30pLebanon's jumblatt says before the election we should set broad…
RE
02:30pOn Holocaust Remembrance Day Let Us Honor Those Who Risked Their Lives to Save Others
SE
02:28pDollar jumps as markets brace for larger, faster rate hikes
RE
02:27pScientists amazed by blinking star's 'totally unexpected' behavior
RE
02:24pU.S. appeals court throws out Deutsche Bank traders' Libor-rigging convictions
RE
02:22pBahrain's al salam bank agrees with ithmaar holding to acquire i…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks shed gains, Treasury yields jump as Fed signals rate hikes could..
2Dollar jumps, stocks mixed as investors eye Fed rate hikes
3Analyst recommendations: Berkshire Hathaway, Intel, Microsoft, PayPal, ..
4UK investors assess Powell’s tough speech
5ARCELORMITTAL : Goldman Sachs is less optimistic

HOT NEWS