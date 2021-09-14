Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Wall St slips as tax uncertainty outweighs easing inflation worries

09/14/2021 | 10:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) building after the start of Thursday's trading session

(Reuters) - Wall Street indexes fell on Tuesday on uncertainty over a possible increase in corporate taxes, even though slowing growth in monthly consumer prices eased some fears of the Federal Reserve reducing stimulus early.

Sectors including energy and financials pulled back from their strong gain in the previous session and were the worst performers in early trading.

Major technology stocks continued to lag their broader peers and U.S.-listed Chinese firms dropped further as investors remained wary of regulatory shocks from Beijing.

Focus is now on the potential passage of U.S. President Joe Biden's $3.5 trillion budget package, which is expected to include a proposed corporate tax rate hike to 26.5% from 21%.

A possible hike in corporate taxes is yet another uncertainty, along with recent concerns over slowing economic growth due to rising COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, data from the Labor Department showed underlying consumer prices rose at their slowest pace in six months in August, suggesting that inflation had probably peaked. July's reading had also shown a slight slowdown in price increase.

But consumer price inflation is still at high levels. Along with strong producer prices last week and some discord among Fed members over when to begin tapering, it meant investors were still uncertain over the policy shift.

"It doesn't force the Fed's hand, so there's a possibility that the Fed could drag its feet and when they do announce tapering, it may be smaller than what the Street may be looking for that time," said Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager at Dakota Wealth in Fairfield, Connecticut.

"I'm not thinking that they do any tapering in September, but I'm not sure where their heads are all at. If it's up to (Fed Chair) Powell, he'll wait till November. But other Fed members seem to be on different pages."

At 10:12 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 110.28 points, or 0.32% , to 34,759.35, the S&P 500 lost 9.54 points, or 0.21 %, to 4,459.19 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 4.14 points, or 0.03 %, to 15,101.35.

Market participants now expect a substantial correction in stock markets by the end of the year, with some investors turning bearish on a global economic recovery.

Among individual stocks, CureVac fell more than 3% after the German biotechnology firm canceled manufacturing deals for its experimental COVID-19 vaccine with two prospective partners, after rivals with approved shots boosted production.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers by a 1.4-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by about a 1.5-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P 500 posted 2 new 52-week highs and one new low while the Nasdaq recorded 44 new highs and 42 new lows.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Devik Jain; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

By Ambar Warrick and Devik Jain


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:58aIndonesia aims to use G20 presidency to steer post-COVID recovery
RE
10:57aU.S. asks 12 automakers for assistance in Tesla probe
RE
10:57aNATWEST : chair sees digital pound piloted within five years
RE
10:55aDollar retreats after U.S. inflation slows
RE
10:47aWarren says Fed must break up of 'repeat offender' Wells Fargo
RE
10:47aSterling hits fresh 5-week highs after UK jobs data, U.S. inflation
RE
10:42aWall St slips as tax uncertainty outweighs easing inflation worries
RE
10:33aU.S. median income dropped in 2020 and poverty rose, Census data shows
RE
10:23aChina backs Congo's ban on 6 small Chinese mining companies
RE
10:14aTSX inches higher on energy boost
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global stock markets edge higher on U.S., European markets
2European shares turn positive as easing U.S. inflation data offsets lux..
3Walmart says looking into fake press release on litecoin tie-up
4Analyst recommendations: Apple, Bank of America, Cisco, DT Midstream, H..
5Amazon com : Exclusive-Amazon hikes starting pay to $18 an hour as it h..

HOT NEWS