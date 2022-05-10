Wall St slips in choppy trading ahead of inflation data

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
* All eyes on U.S. CPI data on Wednesday
* All eyes on U.S. CPI data on Wednesday
* Peloton slumps as CEO says business "thinly capitalized"
* Indexes off: Dow 0.56%, S&P 0.40%, Nasdaq 0.04%
May 10 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes fell in
volatile trading on Tuesday dragged down by banks and some
megacap growth stocks as investors fretted over prospects of
aggressive monetary tightening and slowing economic growth.
Eight of the 11 major S&P sectors declined, led by a 1.3%
fall in financial stocks and a 2.4% dip in real-estate
shares.
Banks dropped 2.3%, with JP Morgan Chase & Co
down 2.4% to weigh the most on the S&P 500 index.
After rising as much as 2.8% earlier in the session, the
tech-heavy Nasdaq was flat.
Shares of Apple Inc, Google owner-Alphabet Inc
and Microsoft Corp rose more than 1% each,
while Amazon.com and Tesla Inc fell 0.6% and
0.2%, respectively.
At 11:54 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average
was down 179.59 points, or 0.56%, at 32,066.11, the S&P 500
was down 16.04 points, or 0.40%, at 3,975.20, and the
Nasdaq Composite was down 4.96 points, or 0.04%, at
11,618.29.
"We all saw this rally this morning ... there's no way it
was going to hold ahead of the CPI data as nobody wants to be
long in case that (reading) comes in hot. So you're going to see
a lot of nervousness ahead of this number," said Dennis Dick, a
trader at Bright Trading LLC in Las Vegas.
Data on Wednesday is expected to show consumer prices
increased at a slower pace in April, with investors looking for
clues on peaking inflation and the path of future rate hikes.
Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said the U.S. economy
will experience turbulence from the Federal Reserve's efforts to
bring down inflation running at more than three times above its
goal and recent volatility in the stock market would not deter
policymakers.
The S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq have dropped
over 16% and 25%, respectively, this year due to the Ukraine
conflict, China's COVID-19 lockdowns roiling global supply
chains and rising bond yields as traders adjust to higher U.S.
interest rates.
"The uncertainty around the Fed and the geopolitical
situation leads me to believe that people are going to end up
being a little bit more cautious," said Robert Gilliland,
managing director at Concenture Wealth Management.
"The markets are trying to figure out what the world will
look like in three, six and twelve months from now. I do think
we've got to go back down before we start another leg up."
Among other stocks, Novavax Inc slid 6.6% after the
vaccine maker revealed a sharp drop in first-quarter COVID-19
research funding and said it shipped less than a fourth of the
total vaccine deliveries slated for 2022.
Peloton Interactive Inc tumbled 13.4% as the
fitness equipment maker warned the business was "thinly
capitalized" after it posted a 23.6% slide in quarterly revenue.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.98-to-1 ratio
on the NYSE and a 1.75-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.
The S&P index recorded one new 52-week high and 61 new lows,
while the Nasdaq recorded 17 new highs and 939 new lows.
(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar and Devik Jain in Bengaluru;
Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Shounak Dasgupta)