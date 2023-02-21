Wall St slumps as business rebound undermines rate-hike thinking

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
Home Depot falls as FY profit forecast disappoints
Meta Platforms slips despite Facebook testing
subscriptions
U.S. business activity rebounds to eight-month high
Indexes down: Dow 1.92%, S&P 1.93%, Nasdaq 2.28%
Feb 21 (Reuters) -
The Wall Street benchmark indexes tumbled on Tuesday,
weighed by megacap names, after data showing a rebound in
business activity in February stoked fears that the U.S. Federal
Reserve might need to hike interest rates by more than expected
to control inflation.
The S&P Global Purchasing Manufacturer's index showed that
business activity in the United States rebounded to its highest
level in eight months in February to 50.2 from 46.8 in January,
buoyed by a robust services sector, according to a survey.
The report adds to a recent slew of economic data which has
painted a picture of a resilient economy, which continues to
perform against a backdrop of multiple rate-rises by the central
bank in 2022 aimed at tamping down inflation.
With inflation still far from the Fed's 2% target, and
the economy retaining much of its vigor, money market
participants have been revising upwards where they see the Fed
fund rates peaking - currently at 5.35% in July and staying near
those levels throughout the year.
"This (business activity) data doesn't do anything to get
rid of the fears that the Fed might be more hawkish and might
feel like taking rates higher than what investors were thinking
just a month ago," said Brian Jacobsen, senior investment
strategist at Allspring Global Investments.
U.S. stocks had an upbeat start to the year after their
worst annual showing in more than a decade in 2022, as investors
hoped the central bank's rate-hike cycle was nearing its end.
With this positive mindset driving indexes higher, it makes
equity markets susceptible to pull-backs when data undermines
expectations on what the Fed might do.
Among those hit by this on Tuesday were big tech stocks,
with Tesla Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp
and Google-parent Alphabet Inc falling
between 2.1% and 3.9%.
Not helping them was the fact the U.S. benchmark 10-year
Treasury notes hit a fresh three-month high.
Higher yields typically weigh on growth stocks, whose
valuations tend to be based on future profits that are
discounted heavily as rates go higher.
By 2:09 p.m. ET (1909 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average
fell 649.81 points, or 1.92%, to 33,176.88, the S&P 500
lost 78.6 points, or 1.93%, to 4,000.49 and the Nasdaq
Composite dropped 268.86 points, or 2.28%, to 11,518.41.
After being an exception to Tuesday's big tech woes during
the morning, Meta Platforms Inc slipped 0.2%. The
Facebook parent had initially been buoyed by confirmation it was
testing a monthly subscription service called Meta Verified,
which will let users verify their accounts using a government ID
and get a blue badge.
Elsewhere, Home Depot Inc slumped 6.3% to a
three-month low after the No. 1 domestic home improvement chain
warned of weakening demand and issued a dour profit forecast for
2023.
Smaller rival Lowe's Cos Inc fell 5.2% ahead of its
results next week.
Walmart forecast full-year earnings below estimates
and painted a grim picture of hotter-than-expected food
inflation squeezing profit margins. However, the world's largest
retailer recovered from an initial decline to gain 0.8%.
Analysts are expecting earnings of S&P 500 companies to grow
by 1.6% in 2023, compared with 4.4% growth estimated at the
start of the year, as per Refinitiv data.
All of the major 11 S&P 500 sectors fell, with the consumer
discretionary index's 3% decline leading the way.
