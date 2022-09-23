Wall St slumps as investors fret on rate hikes and recession

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window)
*
Weekly declines for main indexes between 4% and 5%
*
Costco slips after quarterly gross margins fall
*
Energy stocks slump on drop in U.S. crude prices
*
Indexes down: Dow 1.62%, S&P 1.72%, Nasdaq 1.8%
Sept 23 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes slumped
to close well down on Friday, as rattled investors continued
repositioning themselves to reflect fears the U.S. Federal
Reserve's hawkish rate policy to curb inflation will push the
American economy into recession.
The Dow narrowly avoided ending more than 20% lower
than its Jan. 4 record all-time closing peak of 36,799.64
points, meaning the blue-chip index did not attain a bear market
label, according to a widely used definition.
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq are already in a
bear market.
However, all three indexes suffered heavy weekly declines.
The Nasdaq dropped 5.03% - its second straight week falling by
more than 5% - with the S&P down 4.77% and the Dow 4% lower.
After enjoying hefty gains for last two years, Wall Street
has been rocked in 2022 by worries about a host of issues
including the Ukraine conflict, the energy crisis in Europe,
China's COVID-19 flare ups, and tightening financial conditions
across the globe.
A half dozen central banks, including in the United States,
Britain, Sweden, Switzerland and Norway, delivered rate hikes
this week to fight inflation, but it was the Fed's signal that
it expects high U.S. rates to last through 2023 that caught
markets off guard.
"There had been some optimists out there saying that
inflation may be coming under control but the Fed effectively
told them to sit down and shut up," said David Russell, VP of
market intelligence at TradeStation Group.
"The Fed is trying to rip the band-aid off, trying to kill
inflation while the jobs market is still strong."
Dire outlooks from a handful of companies have also added to
woes in a seasonally weak period for markets. Having withdrawn
its earnings forecast last week, FedEx Corp outlined on
Thursday cost cuts of up to $2.7 billion after falling demand
hammered first-quarter profits.
The delivery giant's stock slumped 3.4% to its lowest close
since June 30, 2020.
The S&P 500's estimated earnings growth for the third
quarter is at 4.6% down from 5% last week, according to
Refinitiv data.
Goldman Sachs cut its year-end target for the benchmark S&P
500 index by about 16% to 3,600 points.
"We're having everyone reassess exactly how far the Fed will
go, and that's troubling for the economy," said Ed Moya, senior
market analyst at OANDA.
"It's becoming the base case scenario that this economy is
going to have a hard landing, and that is a terrible environment
for U.S. stocks."
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 486.27 points,
or 1.62%, to 29,590.41, the S&P 500 lost 64.76 points, or
1.72%, to 3,693.23 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped
198.88 points, or 1.8%, to 10,867.93.
All the 11 major S&P sectors declined, led by a 6.8% slide
in energy shares. Oil and gas-related stocks were
pummeled by the decline in crude prices, which fell in response
to concerns about demand in a recessionary environment and the
strong U.S. dollar.
Oilfield services were particularly hit, with Helmerich and
Payne Inc down 11.2% and Schlumberger dropping
8.4%. Halliburton Co declined 8.7%, to record its lowest
finish since Jan. 3.
Rate-sensitive technology and growth stocks dropped with
Alphabet Inc, Apple Inc, Amazon.com,
Microsoft Corp and Tesla Inc all fell between
1.3% and 4.6%.
Shares of Costco Wholesale Corp dropped 4.3% after
the big-box retailer reported a fall in its fourth-quarter
profit margins.
The CBOE volatility index, also known as Wall
Street's fear gauge, rose to a three-month high of 29.92.
Volume on U.S. exchanges was 13.29 billion shares, compared
with the 11.11 billion average for the full session over the
last 20 trading days.
The S&P 500 posted no new 52-week highs and 151 new
lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 10 new highs and 823 new
lows.
(Reporting by Ankika Biswas and Devik Jain in Bengaluru and
David French in New York; Editing by Marguerita Choy)