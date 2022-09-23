Wall St slumps more than 2% as investors fret on recession worries

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
All three major indexes set for sharp weekly losses
Costco slips after quarterly gross margins fall
Indexes down: Dow 2.35%, S&P 2.52%, Nasdaq 2.58%
Sept 23 (Reuters) - Wall Street slumped more than 2% on
Friday as investor concerns about the health of the American
economy and the impact of the U.S. Federal Reserve's aggressive
interest rate policy to quell inflation triggered a sell-off.
The Dow slipped down more than 20% from its Jan. 4
record all-time closing peak of 36,799.64 points. A close of 20%
or more below that level would see the blue-chip index attain a
bear market label, according to a widely used definition. The
S&P 500 and the Nasdaq are already in a bear
market.
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq are also closing in on mid-June
lows - their weakest points of the year - with the former
benchmark index now around 0.6% away from that grim milestone.
The Dow is trading at November 2020 lows.
After enjoying hefty gains for last two years, Wall Street
has been rocked in 2022 by worries about a host of issues
including the Ukraine conflict, the energy crisis in Europe,
China's COVID-19 flare ups, and tightening financial conditions
across the globe.
A half dozen central banks including in the United States,
Britain, Sweden, Switzerland and Norway delivered rate hikes
this week to fight inflation, but it was the Fed's signal that
it expects high U.S. rates to last through 2023 that caught
markets off guard.
"There had been some optimists out there saying that
inflation may be coming under control but the Fed effectively
told them to sit down and shut up," said David Russell, VP of
market intelligence at TradeStation Group.
"The Fed is trying to rip the band-aid off, trying to
kill inflation while the jobs market is still strong."
Dire outlooks from a handful of companies have also added to
woes in a seasonally weak period for markets. Having withdrawn
its earnings forecast last week, FedEx Corp outlined on
Thursday cost cuts of up to $2.7 billion after falling demand
hammered first-quarter profits.
The delivery giant's stock slumped 5%, putting it on
course for its lowest close since July 2020.
The S&P 500's estimated earnings growth for the third
quarter is at 4.6% down from 5% last week, according to
Refinitiv data.
Goldman Sachs cut its year-end target for the benchmark S&P
500 index by about 16% to 3,600 points.
By 2:24 p.m. ET (1824 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average
fell 707.5 points, or 2.35%, to 29,369.18, the S&P 500
lost 94.67 points, or 2.52%, to 3,663.32 and the Nasdaq
Composite dropped 285.52 points, or 2.58%, to 10,781.29.
All the three indexes were set for sharp weekly losses.
All the 11 major S&P sectors declined, led by a 7.1% slide
in energy shares. Oil and gas-related stocks were
pummeled by the decline in crude prices, which fell in response
to concerns about demand in a recessionary environment and the
strong U.S. dollar.
Oilfield services were particularly hit, with
Halliburton Co, Schlumberger and Helmerich and
Payne Inc slumping between 9.5% and 11.7%.
Rate-sensitive technology and growth stocks dropped with
Alphabet Inc, Apple Inc, Amazon.com,
Microsoft Corp and Tesla Inc down between 2%
and 4.7%.
Shares of Costco Wholesale Corp shed 4.5% after the
big-box retailer reported a fall in its fourth-quarter profit
margins.
The CBOE volatility index, also known as Wall
Street's fear gauge, rose to a three-month high of 31.53 points.
(Reporting by Ankika Biswas and Devik Jain in Bengaluru and
David French in New York; Editing by Marguerita Choy)