  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
News 

Wall St subdued at open after BOJ's policy surprise

12/20/2022 | 09:35am EST
Dec 20 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes were subdued at the open on Tuesday after the Bank of Japan surprised global investors with a policy shift that would allow long-term interest rates to rise more.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 22.30 points, or 0.07%, at the open to 32,735.24. The S&P 500 opened lower by 7.19 points, or 0.19%, at 3,810.47, while the Nasdaq Composite was up 3.87 points, or 0.04%, to 10,709.29 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -3.97% 88.219 Delayed Quote.9.26%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -3.42% 160.827 Delayed Quote.6.62%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -3.27% 97.156 Delayed Quote.9.56%
DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL 0.20% 32823.6 Real-time Quote.-9.85%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -3.25% 140.676 Delayed Quote.10.47%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) -3.48% 1.600077 Delayed Quote.6.54%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE -0.07% 10542.92 Real-time Quote.-32.59%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) -3.83% 83.794 Delayed Quote.10.50%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) -3.32% 132.532 Delayed Quote.18.69%
