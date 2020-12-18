Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Wall St to open flat as stimulus rally cools; Weekly gains on tap

12/18/2020 | 08:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Raindrops hang on a sign for Wall Street outside the New York Stock Exchange in New York

(Reuters) -Wall Street indexes were set to take a breather from recent gains on Friday as a coronavirus stimulus package remained in focus ahead of a weekend deadline for a deal, with retail stocks rising on the possibility of strong holiday sales.

Markets are likely to see increased trading volumes in the day due to the expiration of stock index futures, stock index options, stock options and single stock futures at the end of trade - also known as quadruple witching.

Retail stocks including those of Kohl's Corp, Walmart Inc and Macy's Inc rose between 0.3% and 2.2% in premarket trading after the National Retail Federation flagged the possibility of high pre-Christmas demand.

"The market is a little bit skeptical because the stopwatch is on and time is running out, people want to see the deal actually inked," said Thomas Hayes, managing member at Great Hill Capital LLC in New York.

"The stimulus getting approved would be bullish for the retail sector because the vast majority of that money will go right into holiday shopping on expectation of receiving those stimulus checks even if they come after Christmas."

U.S. S&P 500 E-minis were up 1 point, or 0.03% at 8:06 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis were up 6 points, or 0.02%, while Nasdaq 100 E-minis were up 2.25 points, or 0.02%.

Wall Street's three major indexes had ended at record highs on Thursday as the passing of a bill seemed imminent, with bipartisan lawmakers saying the COVID-19 pandemic's worsening toll meant that failure to agree on new stimulus was no longer an option.

Dismal retail sales data and unemployment claims through the week were also seen as furthering the case for more stimulus.

The prospect of continued monetary and fiscal stimulus has helped stocks look past the economic ructions from the virus, and set them up for strong annual gains, despite a rocky start to the year.

"What we will see is that there will be no grinch this Christmas cause Santa Claus is coming to town and we will get something done," Hayes added.

Wall Street indexes were set to end the week higher, with the Nasdaq set to outperform its peers with a 3.1% gain on sustained buying into technology stocks.

Microsoft Corp shed 0.6% after the tech major said it found malicious software in its systems related to a massive hacking campaign disclosed by U.S. officials this week.

FedEx Corp fell 2.8% after the package delivery company declined to give an earnings forecast for 2021, even as its quarterly profit almost doubled.

Shares of rival United Parcel Service Inc also declined 1.2%.

Centene Corp dropped 2.5% after the health insurer forecast 2021 adjusted profit below Wall Street estimates, as it said enrollment in its Obamacare plans was not coming in as expected.

Moderna Inc's shares pared early losses after outgoing President Donald Trump tweeted that the drugmaker's COVID-19 vaccine had been approved for use, although the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has made no public announcement yet regarding its decision.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

By Ambar Warrick and Shreyashi Sanyal


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CENTENE CORPORATION 1.74% 62.09 Delayed Quote.-1.24%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.49% 30303.37 Delayed Quote.5.66%
FEDEX CORPORATION 1.19% 292.26 Delayed Quote.93.28%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 0.06% 219.42 Delayed Quote.39.05%
MODERNA, INC. 5.09% 144 Delayed Quote.636.20%
NASDAQ 100 0.66% 12752.059973 Delayed Quote.46.02%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.84% 12764.74543 Delayed Quote.41.08%
S&P 500 0.58% 3722.48 Delayed Quote.15.22%
WALMART INC. 0.46% 146.1 Delayed Quote.22.94%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:48aPATRICE MOTSEPE : S.African insurer Sanlam to take stake in new unit of billionaire Motsepe's firm
RE
08:46aWall St to open flat as stimulus rally cools; Weekly gains on tap
RE
08:45aPortugal believes Brexit trade deal still possible, says minister
RE
08:37aChina, EU aim for investment pact by year-end, diplomats say
RE
08:31aPRESIDENT OF REPUBLIC OF BELARUS : Session of CIS Council of Heads of State
PU
08:26aIndia has enough capacity to produce COVID-19 vaccines for itself and others
RE
08:25aJPMorgan ups odds of a Brexit deal to 70% from 60%
RE
08:25aFisheries still an issue in Brexit talks, EU Commission says
RE
08:25aNo post-Brexit chaos if customs paperwork done properly, says Calais port chief
RE
08:25aEU's Barnier says "extremely difficult" to agree fishing rights in UK trade talks
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500, Nasdaq hit record as investors eye fiscal stimulus
2APPLE INC. : 'Gorilla' Google hit with third lawsuit as U.S. states sue over search dominance
3S&P 500 : Reopening rally? Speculative bubble? These days, it's hard to tell
4Microsoft says it found malicious software in its systems
5TESLA, INC. : Tesla to see unprecedented trade ahead of S&P 500 debut

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ