Wall St tumbles as weak consumer confidence stokes growth worries

* U.S. consumer confidence tumbles in June
* Disney rises as Shanghai's Disneyland theme park to reopen
* Nike slips on downbeat quarterly revenue forecast
* Indexes down: Dow 0.68%, S&P 1.06%, Nasdaq 1.82%
June 28 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes tumbled in
midday trading on Tuesday as a sharp drop in consumer confidence
brought to the fore growth risks from rising inflation.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500
shed the initial gains from a rise in bank shares as the
latest batch of economic data raised doubts on the U.S.
economy's resilience to withstand hefty interest rate hikes from
the Federal Reserve.
The consumer confidence index dropped 4.5 points to a
reading of 98.7 in June, a Conference Board survey showed, as
consumers anticipated economic growth would weaken significantly
in the second half of the year due to rising
inflation.
Last week, the University of Michigan said its final
consumer sentiment index reading for June fell to a record low,
and another report pointed to slowing U.S. business activity
this month.
The reports underscore U.S. consumers responding to the
slowdown in the economy, coupled with still higher prices,
according to Quincy Krosby, chief equity strategist at LPL
Financial in Charlottesville, Virginia.
"Clearly, the Fed's more aggressive path towards curtailing
inflationary pressures is affecting how consumers view the
short-term economic landscape, which continues to move sharply
lower."
The S&P 500 consumer discretionary sector, along
with technology and communication services,
which house high-growth stocks, led sectoral declines with falls
of about 2% each.
U.S. Treasury yields rose, with the short end of the curve
rising above the long end, supporting the Fed's tough stance on
policy tightening.
The S&P 500 is now on track for the worst start to
the year since 1970, with declines of over 19% so far.
At 12:54 p.m. ET the Dow was down 212.52 points, or 0.68%,
at 31,225.74, the S&P 500 was down 41.15 points, or 1.06%, at
3,858.96 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 209.33
points, or 1.82%, at 11,315.23.
Morgan Stanley rose 2.1%, leading gains among big
banks including Goldman Sachs, Bank of America
and Wells Fargo. The S&P 500 banks index rose
0.5%.
Shares of Walt Disney Inc gained 1.3% after the
company's Shanghai Disney Resort said it would reopen the
Disneyland theme park on June 30 after being shut for more than
three months.
Nike Inc shed 4.5% as it forecast first-quarter
revenue below estimates on expectations of more discounts and
pandemic-related disruptions in China, its most profitable
market.
Occidental Petroleum Corp climbed 3.4% after Warren
Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its stake in
the shale producer.
The S&P 500 energy sector index rose 2.3% for the
third straight day.
Airlines, cruises, casinos and hotels rose after China's
slashing of the quarantine time for inbound travelers by half
boosted hopes of a big jump in international travel and
spending.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.10-to-1 ratio
on the NYSE and for a 1.65-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.
The S&P index recorded one new 52-week high and 29 new lows,
while the Nasdaq recorded 25 new highs and 77 new lows.
(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Amruta Khandekar in
Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Maju Samuel)