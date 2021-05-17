Wall St weighed down by inflation jitters

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
* Discovery jumps on deal to merge with AT&T's media unit
* ViacomCBS rises after report Soros scooped up stock
* Indexes down: Dow 0.20%, S&P 0.22%, Nasdaq 0.36%
May 17 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes slipped on
Monday after a sharp recovery late last week, as signs of
inflationary pressures building up in the economy kept investors
worried about monetary policy tightening.
Shares of Discovery Inc jumped 7% on plans to
merge with U.S. telecoms giant AT&T Inc's media assets,
including CNN and HBO. AT&T shares gained 3.8%.
The S&P 500 saw its biggest one-day jump in more than a
month on Friday as investors picked up beaten-down stocks
following a pullback earlier in the week on concerns around
inflation and a sooner-than-expected tightening by the U.S.
Federal Reserve.
In a relatively quiet week for economic data, minutes on
Wednesday from the Fed's policy meeting last month could shed
more light on the policymakers' outlook of an economic rebound.
"The conversation around inflation is really the focus of
the market and everyone's trying to get a picture on whether the
Fed is right in saying if this is all temporary or is this
something they need to take more seriously," said Greg Swenson,
founding partner of Brigg Macadam.
"You'll continue to see rotation (out of technology stocks)
not only because of the outperformance of tech in the last year
versus cyclicals, but the only way you can stay long equities
and hedge against inflation is own more cyclicals - bank,
energy."
The Russell 1000 value index, which includes energy
and bank stocks, continued to outperform on Monday, taking its
year-to-date gains to 17.3%, versus its tech-laden growth
counterpart's rise of about 4%.
At 9:44 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was
down 68.67 points, or 0.20%, at 34,313.46, the S&P 500
was down 9.19 points, or 0.22%, at 4,164.66, and the Nasdaq
Composite was down 48.45 points, or 0.36%, at 13,381.52.
Four of the 11 major S&P sectors declined, with technology
leading losses.
Earnings this week will be scrutinized for clues on whether
rising prices had any impact on consumer demand and if retailers
could sustain their strong earnings momentum.
Walmart Inc, home improvement chain Home Depot Inc
and department store operator Macy's are set to
report on Tuesday, with Target Corp Ralph Lauren
and TJX Cos on tap later in the week.
With the earnings season at its tail-end, overall earnings
for S&P 500 companies are expected to have climbed 50.6% from a
year ago, according to Refinitiv IBES, the strongest pace of
growth in 11 years.
ViacomCBS shares gained 3.5% after a report that
billionaire George Soros's investment firm bought stocks as they
were being sold off during the meltdown of Archegos Capital
Management.
Cryptocurrency-related stocks like Marathon Digital
, Riot Blockchain and Coinbase fell
between 6% and 9% as bitcoin swung in volatile trading after
Tesla boss Elon Musk's tweets about the carmaker's
bitcoin holdings.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.27-to-1 ratio
on the NYSE and for a 1.27-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.
The S&P index recorded 24 new 52-week highs and no new low,
while the Nasdaq recorded 44 new highs and 19 new lows.
