Wall Street Week Ahead-Investors shelter from twin declines in U.S. stocks, bonds

NEW YORK, March 25 (Reuters) - Side-by-side declines in U.S.
equity and fixed income markets are pushing investors into cash,
commodities and dividend-paying stocks as geopolitical
uncertainty and worries over a hawkish Federal Reserve rock
asset prices.
With the first quarter of 2022 winding down, the S&P 500 is
down around 5% year-to-date, after falling as much as 12.5%
earlier in the year. The ICE BofA Treasury Index,
meanwhile, was recently down 5.6% this year, its worst start in
history.
Investors have traditionally counted on a mix of stocks and
bonds to blunt declines in their portfolio, with stocks ideally
rising amid economic optimism and bonds strengthening during
times of uncertainty.
That strategy can go awry, however, and market gyrations
stemming from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, soaring commodity
prices and the Fed’s hawkish tilt have combined to make it
harder to follow the playbook this time around.
Though a sharp bounce in stocks has more than halved the
S&P 500’s losses for the year-to-date, some investors are wary
the rebound may not last and are seeking to cut their exposure.
"We are in a perfect storm right now," said Katie Nixon,
chief investment officer for Northern Trust Wealth Management.
"We’ve been in periods of heightened geopolitical risk before
but this one feels a little different. The negative outcomes
could be much more severe and broad.”
Nixon is increasing stakes in agricultural and energy
companies, as well as real estate investment trusts (REITs),
which have acted as an inflation hedge in the past.
Investors moved $13.2 billion to cash and $2.1 billion to
gold over the last week, data from BoFA Global research showed.
U.S. stocks saw $3.1 billion in outflows, their largest in nine
weeks. The firm’s latest survey showed fund managers’ cash
positions earlier this month at their highest since March 2020 .
George Young, a portfolio manager at Villere & Co, is
raising his portfolio’s cash allocation to nearly 15%, well
above the typical 3% of assets he normally holds.
"Cash is paying literally nothing and is arguably negative
because of inflation, but we're not seeing many things that we
want to buy," he said.
Recent declines have "been more painful than many prior
bouts of volatility" due to the twin sell-offs in both stocks
and bonds, wrote Michael Fredericks, head of income investing
for BlackRock’s Multi-Asset Strategies Team, in a note Friday.
He is growing more bullish on dividend-paying stocks, which
trade at lower forward price to earnings valuations than the
broad S&P 500, and are less sensitive to rising interest rates
than growth stocks or bonds.
Gains have been particularly hard to come by in the bond
market, as investors recalibrate their portfolios to a Fed that
appears ready to go all-out in its battle against inflation.
Yields on the 10-year benchmark U.S. Treasury, which move
inversely to bond prices, reached a three-year high of around
2.5% in the past week, with investors now pricing in more than
200 basis points of interest rate tightening this year.
With few attractive opportunities in U.S. debt, Anders
Persson, head of global fixed income at Nuveen, has recently
increased his positions in dollar-denominated emerging market
bonds, in part due to the rally in commodity prices.
"There is not a clean play-book for a post-pandemic Fed
pivot at the same time you have a war between Ukraine and
Russia," he said.
Investors will be watching U.S. non-farm payroll data next
week as they gauge whether the economy is strong enough to
handle the Fed's aggressive rate-hike trajectory.
To be sure, some investors believe times of overriding
pessimism are ideal for buying stocks, an idea supported by
ample evidence of defensive position that has accompanied the
S&P 500's recent bounce. BoFA Global Research analysts said
their contrarian Bull & Bear Indicator recently gave a “buy”
signal based on outflows from equity and credit and high levels
of cash in investors’ portfolios.
Adam Hetts, global head of portfolio construction and
strategy at Janus Henderson, said the largest risk for most
investors would be "overreacting to short-term moves" and
jumping headfirst into commodities or gold as a hedge against
inflation.
Hetts is steering clients into higher-quality equities with
strong cash flows such as dividend stocks, and seeing increased
investor interest in hedge fund strategies that can take short
positions.
"We're having a historically bad start to the year, but
we're trying to ensure that the cure isn't worse than the
disease," he said.
