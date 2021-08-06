Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Wall Street Week Ahead: Investors wary on Washington, balancing debt ceiling and infrastructure bill

08/06/2021 | 06:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A street sign, Wall Street, is seen outside New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The economic boost from an expected $1 trillion infrastructure bill working its way through the U.S. Senate has helped push Wall Street stocks near record levels, but some investors are concerned that the next two months in Washington could be rocky.

At issue is not only the bipartisan infrastructure bill, but an expected $3.5 trillion in proposed spending in a Democrat-led reconciliation bill. There is also a showdown coming over the debt ceiling, which could lead to a federal government shutdown if a deal is not reached to increase the borrowing limit by October.

Few expect the U.S. government will default on its debt and upend the $22 trillion Treasury market. Still, some analysts say a drawn out debt ceiling fight could increase volatility in a U.S. stock market where valuations have become stretched with prices near record highs. Other worries include a looming unwind of the Federal Reserve's easy money policies and a resurgence of COVID-19 that threatens to dent growth.

"When I look at Washington I see a lot of risk," said Steve Chiavarone, a portfolio manager and equity strategist at Federated Hermes.

He said he is concerned political posturing around the debt ceiling could escalate ahead of the 2022 Congressional elections, and that the reconciliation bill could boost corporate or individual tax rates, weighing on investor sentiment.

As a result, he is holding cash in anticipation of adding to value or cyclical stocks that may fall during a market sell-off, he said.

Overall, global fund managers increased their cash positions in July from 3.9% to 4.1% of assets while adding to shares of large technology companies, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch. At the same time, options markets indicate that investors see limited gains in the months ahead, according to Barclays.

Esty Dwek, head of global market strategy at Natixis Investment Managers Solutions, said that she has also been raising cash to reposition for more volatility in the months ahead.

"We now have less visibility into the second half of the year" given the emergence of the Delta variant of the coronavirus and the potential for higher taxes as part of a broad reconciliation bill, she said.

The rising sense of concern comes as investors anticipate possible further details on plans to pull back emergency-level supports of the economy from the Federal Reserve at the Jackson Hole annual conference of central bankers.

A surprisingly hawkish turn from the Fed in June led to a brief selloff in equities and the fixed income market.

Investors will get additional insights into the pace of inflation with the release of the consumer price index reading on Wednesday and the producer price index on Thursday.

Ultra-low interest rates, along with the highest percentage of companies in the S&P 500 beating analyst expectations since at least 1994, have pushed the S&P 500 up 17.2% for the year to date.

The S&P 500 now trades at 21.7 times its expected earnings over the next 12 months, down slightly from the 24 times expected earnings at the start of the year yet still well above its historical average.

Senators could vote on the infrastructure bill in the next few days, lawmakers told Reuters.

While passage of the upcoming infrastructure and reconciliation bills will likely bolster the economy over the next several years, short-term concerns over rising taxes and the debt ceiling could weigh on the S&P 500 in the months ahead, said Jon Adams, senior investment strategist for BMO Global Asset Management.

"There's going to be a lot of details that need to be ironed out that will be closely watched by the markets," he said. "We expect to see a lot of volatility and posturing here over the next few months and we think that it will last until October."

(Reporting by David Randall; Editing by David Gregorio)

By David Randall


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.64% 0.7353 Delayed Quote.-3.78%
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION 2.90% 40.15 Delayed Quote.32.46%
BARCLAYS PLC 1.64% 182.66 Delayed Quote.24.53%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.39% 1.3871 Delayed Quote.1.84%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.00% 0.7964 Delayed Quote.1.87%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.61% 1.1761 Delayed Quote.-3.12%
FEDERATED HERMES, INC. 2.35% 32.6 Delayed Quote.12.84%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.00% 0.01347 Delayed Quote.-1.43%
NATIXIS 0.03% 4.001 End-of-day quote.0.00%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.56% 0.7008 Delayed Quote.-1.84%
S&P 500 0.17% 4436.52 Delayed Quote.17.21%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:30aChina July meat imports at 854,000 tonnes, down 14.43% y/y
RE
12:07aNorwegian Cruise tells judge Florida 'vaccine passport' ban is political
RE
08/06China July trade surplus with United States at $35.4 bln
RE
08/06China's export slowdown in July may signal more bumps ahead
RE
08/06Amazon orders all U.S. employees to mask up at work
RE
08/06China July exports rise 19.3% y/y, imports up 28.1%
RE
08/06China's July forex reserves rise to $3.236 trillion
RE
08/06Malaysia's fast food giant QSR revives IPO plan - The Edge
RE
08/06AMAZON COM : orders all U.S. employees to mask up at work
RE
08/06YANDEX N : Russia hands U.S. investor Calvey 5.5-year suspended sentence
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. : COINBASE GLOBAL : Binance U.S. CEO Brooks resigns just three months into job
2Robinhood shares dive 27.6%; filing sparks worries early investors could sell
3Norwegian Cruise tells judge Florida 'vaccine passport' ban is political
4APPLE INC. : ANALYSIS: Where will yields go? Investors weigh U.S. jobs data against Delta fears
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : Beijing prosecutors initiate lawsuit against Tencent over WeChat's 'youth..

HOT NEWS